Alcon, the global leader in eye care and official sponsor of 20/20, will debut key innovations at the SECO International 2020 meeting (SECO2020) taking place March 4 8 at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, GA. PRECISION1 daily disposable contact lenses will take center stage as they become more fully available around the U.S. In addition, Alcon will introduce PATADAY over-the-counter drops for eye allergy itch relief, SYSTANE HYDRATION PF preservative-free lubricant eye drops for dry eye sufferers, and new premium packaging for DAILIES TOTAL1 sphere and multifocal contact lenses.

"Alcon is proud to be the title sponsor of SECO 2020 and welcomes the opportunity to connect with Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) while providing hands-on access to our latest, innovative eye care products and solutions," said Sean Clark, General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. "From the recent launch of PRECISION1to our latest innovation in eye allergy itch relief, PATADAY, we are pleased to showcase the breadth of our portfolio and how we are continuing to deliver on our promise to help people see brilliantly."

PRECISION1Contact Lenses Now Available Nationwide

PRECISION1, Alcon's latest contact lens innovation, is now available nationwide in the U.S. Now, ECPs with or without fit sets will have unrestricted access to order trial and revenue lenses directly from Alcon or from their preferred distributor. The lenses will also be widely available at key optical retailers around the U.S. SECO activities around PRECISION1 will include:

Thursday, March 5 Saturday, March 7 Lens Try-on : Stop by and experience first-hand why PRECISION1 is the lens for new wearers to start in and stay in at Alcon booth #1015 during exhibit hall hours (GWCC, Exhibit Hall).

Thursday, March 5 OD Lunch Symposium : "Alcon: The Next Big Thing," Presented by Dr. Rick Weisbarth (12:00 1:00 p.m., GWCC Amphitheater A3)

Saturday, March 7 Student Symposium : "The Next Big Thing for Your New Contact Lens Patients," Presented by Dr. Chris Lievens (12:00 1:15 p.m., GWCC Room 411/413)



PATADAY Now Available Without a Prescription in Retail Stores and Online in the U.S.

Starting today, commercial availability begins for PATADAY Once Daily Relief and PATADAY Twice Daily Relief in time for spring allergy season. The products will ultimately be available in more than 40,000 major drug, food and mass market retailers, as well as online retailers. In February, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the eye allergy itch relief drops to be sold over the counter in the U.S. SECO activities around PATADAY will include:

Thursday, March 5 Saturday, March 7 Product Sampling : Stop by the Alcon booth to get a drop of relief with PATADAY Once Daily Relief, the first and only, once daily eye allergy itch relief drop available without a prescription (GWCC, Exhibit Hall).



Saturday, March 7 OD Lunch Symposium (includes PATADAY : "Innovations from Alcon: Helping Patients Throughout Their Journey," Presented by Drs. Walt Whitley, Justin Schweitzer and Liz Yeu (12:00 1:00 p.m., GWCC Amphitheater A3)



Alcon Adds to its Dry Eye Portfolio

Alcon will introduce SYSTANE HYDRATION PF at the SECO meeting as a new preservative-free option for dry eye sufferers with sensitive eyes and those in need of long-lasting hydration. The new product introduces HydroBoost Technology, an exclusive combination of inactive ingredients that helps retain the dual active lubricants to relieve dry eye symptoms.1,2

In addition, educational and hands-on activities at SECO will focus on the iLUX MGD Thermal Pulsation System and the newly launched SYSTANE MyEyes patient support and retention program. SYSTANE MyEyes, developed in partnership with 20 ophthalmology and optometry thought leaders, is the first-and-only, free support program for patients undergoing in-office treatment for Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD). Meeting activities around Alcon's dry eye innovations will include:

Thursday, March 5 Saturday, March 7 1:1 iLUX Demos : Attendees can stop by Alcon booth #1015 for a hands-on experience with the iLUX device or learn about DEEP (Dry Eye Excellence Program).

Saturday, March 7 OD Lunch Symposium (includes SYSTANE HYDRATION PF) : "Innovations from Alcon: Helping Patients Throughout Their Journey," Presented by Drs. Walt Whitley, Justin Schweitzer and Liz Yeu (12:00 1:00 p.m., GWCC Amphitheater A3)



New Look for DAILIES TOTAL1Packaging

Beginning in April 2020, DAILIES TOTAL1 will roll out a new packaging look with gold accents to better reflect the premium, ultimate performance this lens delivers. Although the package design will change, the contact lenses ECPs and patients have come to know and love will remain the same. The packaging refresh applies to both trials and revenue product, and will roll into the market over time beginning with DAILIES TOTAL1 Multifocal in April and spherical rolling out later in 2020. Because of this, customers will see both new and existing packaging designs in their practices throughout the remainder of 2020 into 2021.

Visit Alcon booth #1015 for important product information on the innovative products and programs featured in this release.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

