Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: BTCWF) (FSE: YS6N), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today that consistent with its ongoing staged approach to add new mining assets to the current deployed farms of resources; a fourth deployment of digital mining assets has been ordered and is expected to be deployed in March of this year. This fourth stage order and subsequent deployment of new mining assets has been focused on high performance based ASIC hardware that positions Bluesky with a diversified mix of hardware for active mining. This latest new addition of ASIC based hardware will better position Bluesky's already deployed 1,430 GPU based mining cards. This latest new ASIC based mining rig order and deployment also adds to the existing ASIC assets already in production. Bluesky's additional strategy to diversify ASIC hardware in staged approach batches contributes even more to Bluesky's overall hardware diversification across the production board. In total, the Corporation paid $127,125.00 CDN for the equipment involved in this fourth deployment phase.

In conjunction with this new acquisition and deployment of additional scale, the Corporation expects to see an uptick in associated revenue.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman / COO stated: "In light of major pending events in the near future for the Crypto market like the Bitcoin Halving targeted to occur this calendar year, and with the current ongoing trend of increasing values for virtual currency's like Bitcoin, we are ramping up our scale efforts to be positioned with as many solid performing mining assets as possible. We feel strongly that the apparent treatment of Bitcoin like a gold standard is an indicator of things to come and we want to exploit the opportunities to our maximum capability."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com.

