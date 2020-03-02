ReneSola Power to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE:SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:20 PM PST/5:20 PM EST.

Event: Third Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:20 PM PST / 5:20 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33452

Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33452.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. You may view ReneSola's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SOL.

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ReneSola Ltd

Ms. Ella Li

+86 (21) 6280-8070 x102

ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

+86 (138) 1079-1480

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Ralph Fong

+1 (415) 489-2195

ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE: ReneSola Ltd via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578511/ReneSola-Power-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference