Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLEP ISIN: US75971T3014 Ticker-Symbol: VQKB 
Tradegate
02.03.20
11:04 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,040
-3,31 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
RENESOLA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENESOLA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,190
1,210
15:30
1,180
1,200
15:30
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2020 | 14:32
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ReneSola Power to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE:SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:20 PM PST/5:20 PM EST.

Event: Third Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 2:20 PM PST / 5:20 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33452

Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33452.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. You may view ReneSola's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SOL.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About ReneSola Power

Founded in 2005, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2008, ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is an international leading brand of solar project developer. Leveraging its global presence and solid experience in the industry, ReneSola Power is well positioned to develop green energy projects with attractive return around the world. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

ReneSola Ltd
Ms. Ella Li
+86 (21) 6280-8070 x102
ir@renesolapower.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE: ReneSola Ltd via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578511/ReneSola-Power-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference

RENESOLA-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE