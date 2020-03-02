Xinyuan Real Estate to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") (NYSE:XIN), an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday of the week, March 3 at 2:40PM PST / 5:40PM EST. Yu (Brian) Chen, Chief Financial Officer of Xinyuan will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33453

For the presenting schedule, please visit: https://www.ldmicro.com/events

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View Xinyuan's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/XIN

About Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan") is an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager primarily in China and in other countries. In China, Xinyuan develops and manages large scale, high quality real estate projects in over ten tier one and tier two cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, Suzhou, among others. Xinyuan was one of the first Chinese real estate developers to enter the U.S. market and over the past few years has been active in real estate development in New York City. Xinyuan aims to provide comfortable and convenient real estate related products and services to middle-class consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.xyre.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Mr. Charles Wang

Investor Relations Director

Tel: +86 (10) 8588-9376

Add: 27F, China Central Place Tower II, 79#, Rd. Jianguo, Chaoyang, Beijing, China

Email: irteam@xyre.com

The Blueshirt Group

In U.S.: Ms. Julia Qian

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Ms. Susie Wang

Mobile: +86 (138) 1081-7475

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

