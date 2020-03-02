AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 02-March-2020 / 13:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT plc (the "Company") Total Voting Rights In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company as at 29 February 2020 were as follows: Class of Total Number of Total Number of Total share number of voting number of shares number of shares in rights voting held in shares in circulati attached rights of treasury issue on to each shares in (carrying share circulati no voting on rights attached until issued) Ordinary 158,774,7 1 158,774,7 0 158,774,7 shares 46 46 46 The above total voting rights figure of 158,774,746 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company under the F CA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 2 March 2020 LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: TVR TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 49808 EQS News ID: 987211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

