

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) said that it has appointed Emmanuel Babeau as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Martin King. King will be taking on a new role as chief executive officer, PMI America, a newly created function.



Emmanuel Babeau will join PMI on May 1, 2020 from Schneider Electric, where he served most recently as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance and Legal Affairs.



Reporting to global CEO Andr Calantzopoulos, King will coordinate both international services based in the U.S. and all U.S. representation, including PMI's relationship with Altria, which is commercializing IQOS in the American market.



