

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.?(HST) said that, to date, the Coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted its total revenues by about $14 million, net income by about $7 million.



However, the company stated that the current impact does not materially affect the its previously announced 2020 guidance, which remains unchanged.



The current decline in operations has primarily been group business cancellations, particularly in California, and the Company is working closely with the operators of its properties as the Coronavirus situation continues to evolve.



