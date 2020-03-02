The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain report provides a thorough insight into Spain's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Spanish tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.
Key Highlights
- Spain is among the top spending countries in Europe in both domestic and international tourism.
- With 169.5 million travelers in 2019, the domestic market is more than eight times larger than the outbound one.
- In 2019, the 50-64 age group accounted for 47.9 million trips, making it the main holiday-taking, and fastest growing, age group in Spain.
Scope
- This report is part of the author's Source Market Insights Series.
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.
Reasons to buy
- This report provides clear insight into developments in Spain's domestic and outbound tourism markets.
- The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.
- The report explores the different profiles of Spanish tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.
- The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Region Snapshot
- At A Glance: The Spanish Tourist Market
- Risks To Spanish Tourism
- Main Findings
- Tourists Profile
- Which Types Of Holiday Do Spaniards Take?
- Which Factors Motivate Spaniards When Choosing A Holiday?
- An Insight Into Spanish Tourists
- Domestic Tourism
- Domestic Flows
- Domestic Spending
- Outbound Tourism
- Outbound Flows
- Outbound Spending
- Main And Developing Destination Markets
- Where Did Spanish Tourists Travel To In 2019?
- Main Destinations
- Developing Destinations
- Outlook
- Opportunities To Attract Spanish Tourism
- Appendix
- References
- Terminology And Definitions
- About The Author
- At A Glance
Companies Mentioned
- Renfe
- Vueling
- Ryanir
- Iberia Express
- Airbnb
- Booking.com
- Expedia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y904lk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005584/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900