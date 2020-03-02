The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

Tourism Source Market Insight: Spain report provides a thorough insight into Spain's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Spanish tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.

Key Highlights

Spain is among the top spending countries in Europe in both domestic and international tourism.

With 169.5 million travelers in 2019, the domestic market is more than eight times larger than the outbound one.

In 2019, the 50-64 age group accounted for 47.9 million trips, making it the main holiday-taking, and fastest growing, age group in Spain.

Scope

This report is part of the author's Source Market Insights Series.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Spanish outbound travel market.

Reasons to buy

This report provides clear insight into developments in Spain's domestic and outbound tourism markets.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

The report explores the different profiles of Spanish tourists and the reasons that they travel, hence providing an insight into the trends in different segments of the market.

The reader gains a strong understanding of the opportunities in the country, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Region Snapshot

At A Glance: The Spanish Tourist Market

Risks To Spanish Tourism

Main Findings

Tourists Profile

Which Types Of Holiday Do Spaniards Take?

Which Factors Motivate Spaniards When Choosing A Holiday?

An Insight Into Spanish Tourists

Domestic Tourism

Domestic Flows

Domestic Spending

Outbound Tourism

Outbound Flows

Outbound Spending

Main And Developing Destination Markets

Where Did Spanish Tourists Travel To In 2019?

Main Destinations

Developing Destinations

Outlook

Opportunities To Attract Spanish Tourism

Appendix

References

Terminology And Definitions

About The Author

At A Glance

Companies Mentioned

Renfe

Vueling

Ryanir

Iberia Express

Airbnb

Booking.com

Expedia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y904lk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005584/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900