Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Today's Industry Report, covering niobium, comes from eResearch Corporation. In the report, analyst Chris Thompson highlights 14 companies in the niobium space and also spotlights Plato Gold (TSXV: PGC) as an example of a company focusing on niobium. For an investor looking to diversify their portfolio with an investment beyond precious and base metals, niobium provides an investment opportunity tied to economic activity, such as infrastructure and pipeline projects.

Analyst Chris Thompson stated: "Demand for niobium is expected to increase as the world economy continues to recover from the downturn that began in 2008 and has recently been impacted by a global manufacturing decline and rising trade barriers. Increased demand for niobium is linked to increased consumption of specialty steels, which are used in the manufacture of cars, buildings, ships, and refinery equipment. Demand for these types of steels will likely increase with economic development in countries such as Brazil, China, and India. In addition, increased global demand for automobiles, cell phones, computers, superconducting magnets, and other high-tech devices will likely cause an increase in demand for niobium."

The report spotlights Plato Gold Corp. (TSXV:PGC) a Canadian junior mining exploration company, with projects in Marathon and Timmins, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Good Hope Niobium Property, which covers an area of approximately 5,100 hectares and is located 45 kilometers northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

Previous work on the property has shown that high-grade niobium mineralization predominantly occurs within carbonatite veins that contain cumulates of pyrochlore (niobium-bearing mineral) and apatite (a phosphate mineral).

Exploratory drill results from nine completed holes totalling 5,016 meters were announced in the 3rd quarter of 2018. The large amount of carbonatite in every drill-hole suggests there is good potential for niobium mineralization over a large area.

For more information please visit the company's website www.PlatoGold.com, or contact Anthony Cohen, President and CEO, at 416-968-0608 or by email at info@PlatoGold.com.

