

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The coronavirus death toll in the United States has increased to two as a second person died of the disease in Washington Sunday.



A man in his 70s died at Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, which reported the first coronavirus casualty in the country Saturday. That was a male in his 50s.



Three more people in Washington's King County were hospitalized due to COVID-19, reports quoting local health authorities said.



All three of them are aged above 70, and are in critical condition.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that while there is an ongoing investigation, the source of these infections is currently unknown. Circumstances suggest person-to-person spread in the community, including in the LTCF.



Also on Sunday, the first positive case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in New York.



State Governor Andrew Coumo said that the patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since reaching New York.



'There is no reason for undue anxiety -- the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,' Coumo said in a statement.



A state of public health emergency was declared in Florida late Sunday as it confirmed its first two cases.



With this, the total number of confirmed cases of illnesses from the new coronavirus in the United States rose to 75.



Cases of community spread in Oregon and two places in California were reported last week. While there is still much to learn about the unfolding situations in California, Oregon and Washington, preliminary information raises the level of concern about the immediate threat for COVID-19 for certain communities in the United States, CDC said in a statement.



CDC spokesperson Dr. Nancy Messonnier said it is sending a team of experts to support the investigation in Washington.



The global death toll from COVID-19 has crossed 3000, while more than 87,000 cases of viral infection were reported in 60 countries.



