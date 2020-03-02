TVSquared, the global leader in TV attribution, today announced that former Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Jo Kinsella, has been appointed as President. In this role, Kinsella will lead TVSquared's global commercial portfolio, including client relations and strategic partnerships across the advertising ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005593/en/

Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared (Photo: Business Wire)

Kinsella has been instrumental in TVSquared's rapid expansion in North America the company's largest and fastest-growing market. During the past six years, she has led strategic partnerships, including Effectv and NBCU, and empowered thousands of advertisers to leverage TVSquared's cross-screen, multi-touch attribution platform. Kinsella is also a prominent voice in the TV advertising industry, bringing the need for transparency and proof of performance to the forefront.

"Jo has been instrumental in transforming the way brands, agencies and media owners think about TV, driving industry-wide change by bringing platform-based attribution to advertisers across the world," said Calum Smeaton, CEO and Founder of TVSquared. "She continues to act as an industry advocate, helping to preserve and grow TV investments as media dollars consolidate."

Kinsella is a 20-year software veteran with a proven track record of bringing innovative products and services to market. Prior to TVSquared, she held various executive positions at companies like Lucera, Sumerian and British Telecom, where she focused on leading go-to-market strategies and revenue growth in support of industry and client needs. Throughout her career, Kinsella has built teams of extraordinary talent, been an outspoken champion of diversity and is widely recognized as a passionate thought leader.

"Jo has been instrumental in TVSquared's success," added Chris van der Kuyl, Chairman of TVSquared. "Her leadership has been crucial in building the world-class, market-responsive team we have at TVSquared and, as President, she will continue to advocate for continued change in the market to deliver attribution at scale across linear and digital platforms."

"TVSquared created the TV attribution space as we know it today, and 2019 was a watershed year for us in terms of growth and industry transformation," said Kinsella, who recently kicked off the IAB ALM Women Visionary breakfast, speaking about the impact that diversity and inclusion have on business outcomes. "Working with the world-class team at TVSquared, made up of the brightest and most creative people, has been the highlight of my career. I am empowered by them and the larger industry to continue to innovate and promote positive change in what is the most exciting time for TV advertising."

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared's always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV's impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005593/en/

Contacts:

Media

Megan Garnett Coyle

TVSquared

+1 347.603.5096

megan@tvsquared.com