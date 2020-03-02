Anzeige
WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.03.2020 | 15:28
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Date:02 March 2020
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

02 March 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameChris Fry
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B19Z2J52
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
79.58p40,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction28/02/2020
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound


Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire