BioLargo, Inc. to Present March 3rd at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / LD Micro, an independent resource for microcap company news, announced that BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable products and a full-service environmental engineering company, will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:40 AM PST / 1:40 PM EST. BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

You can access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33342

BioLargo has had several recent key milestones. The company's revenues grew 37% in 2019 compared to the previous year, with significant growth in its odor and VOC control subsidiary and its engineering services business unit. Its water treatment technology subsidiary BioLargo Water was recently awarded a Frost & Sullivan Technology Leadership award for its work to commercialize its patented Advanced Oxidation System (AOS). Its subsidiary Odor-No-More recently signed a Joint Venture agreement with a leading South Korean wastewater treatment solutions provider to manufacture and distribute its disruptive CupriDyne Clean odor and VOC control products in Southeast Asia.

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are a many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space and is expected to draw up to 2,000 viewers online.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology developer and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We develop and commercialize disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More (www.odornomore.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical (www.clyramedical.com) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Contact:

Name: Dennis P. Calvert

Phone: (888)-400-2863

Address: 14921 Chestnut St, Westminster CA, 92683

Email: dennis.calvert@biolargo.com

