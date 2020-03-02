Sales of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Double by 2029; Demand for Indoor Application on Rise, Says a New Future Market Insights Study

Statutory bodies are introducing stringent regulation and compliances to mitigate air pollution concerns.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / The global air quality monitoring equipment market will surpass US$ 10 Bn mark through 2029, witnessing two-fold growth in its revenues from 2019 to 2029. According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), government monitoring of industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals will remain the central drivers of growth during the forecast period.

Key Research Findings of FMI's Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Study

North America maintains stronghold on total market value, followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan will present market players with the most gainful opportunities.

Indoor air quality monitoring equipment sales will grow 3X compared to their outdoor counterparts by 2029.

Residential sector will generate lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers.

Key Growth Drivers - Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Incremental investments in infrastructure will drive demand in developing economies.

Glaring air pollution levels drive the global demand for air quality monitoring equipment.

Proactive government monitoring agencies drive mass adoption in their respective countries.

Indoor air quality monitors offer remunerative growth opportunities on the back of smart infrastructure in major economies.

Key Impediments - Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

Lack of consumer awareness in rural areas limits the growth potential of air quality equipment manufacturing.

Minimal statutory regulations in various under-development economies weaken the demand.

Market Structure Analysis

Disruptive advancements in air quality monitoring by leveraging Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) form a highly competitive and fragmented marketplace. Leading organizations are focused on footprint expansion by forging strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Noteworthy manufacturers from the air quality monitoring equipment market include, but are not limited to SKC Ltd, TSI Incorporated, Aeroqual Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Testo, Honeywell, PCE Instruments, and LumaSense Technologies.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the overarching performance of air quality monitoring equipment market. The study provides actionable insights on the air quality monitoring equipment market on the basis of components (air sampling pumps, sorbent tubes, filters & membranes, sample bags, and other accessories), equipment type (indoor air quality monitors (fixed and portable), outdoor air quality monitors (fixed, portable, and air quality monitoring (AQM) stations)), end users (residential, government environment monitoring agencies, commercial (hotels & restaurants, corporates & academic institutions, construction & real estate, and others), industrial (energy & utilities, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and others), across 30 countries spanning eight key regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, GCC Countries, Middle East & Africa, and Japan).

