Luvu Brands to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Luvu Brands, Inc., (OTCQB:LUVU), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands, today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 3:20 PM EST (12:20 PM PST). Luvu Brands management will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small/micro-cap space. The investor presentation used by Luvu Brands at the conference will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of the event.

Interested parties can register in advance or access the live presentation at the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33407

View the profile for Luvu Brands here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/luvu

"We are delighted to be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons, so we are happy to offer an additional way for companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room with other humans, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of consumer lifestyle brands through the Company's websites, online mass / drug merchants and specialty retail stores worldwide. Brands include: Liberator®, a brand category of iconic products for enhancing sensuality and intimacy; Avana®, inclined bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery and chronic pain; and Jaxx®, a diverse range of casual fashion daybeds, sofas and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam. Many of our products are offered flat-packed and vacuum compressed to save on shipping and reduce our carbon footprint. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia in a 140,000 square foot vertically-integrated manufacturing facility that employs over 165 people. Creating innovative consumer brands are core to the Company's operating principles. The Company's brand sites include: www.liberator.com, www.jaxxliving.com, www.avanacomfort.com plus other global e-commerce sites. For more information about Luvu Brands, please visit www.luvubrands.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

