Electric Motor Market is Projected to Grow USD 121,856.36 Million in 2018 to USD 172,324.65 Million by 2025, With a CAGR of 5.07% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric motor transforms mechanical energy into electrical energy. The components of an electric motor include the rotor, bearings, stator, windings, air gap, and turn. Factors such as angular motions, torque specifications, acceleration, rpm, and control make AC motors an ideal choice for manufacturers of robotic systems.

Regulations such as Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), are driving the development of the worldwide market for energy-efficient electric motors. In addition, the use of electric motors minimizes the financial burden on governments and customers by reducing electricity consumption.

The basic requirements for electric motors are high efficiency and production, low power consumption, extended working life, and low maintenance costs. Innovations and changing policy structures are critical to the growth of industry and will play a key role in improving product demand over the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on end-user, type and voltage. Based on voltage the market is further classified as Fractional HP Output and Integral HP Output. Based on type the market is classified as Induction AC Motors and Synchronous AC Motors. Based on end-user the market is segregated as Aerospace & Transportation, HVAC Equipment, Household Appliances, Industrial Machinery, and Motor Vehicles.

It is estimated that the global electric motor market will grow from USD 121,856.36 million in 2018 to USD 172,324.65 million by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07%.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ELECTRIC MOTOR MARKET SIZE

Strict government regulations and environmental protection policies provide a positive outlook for the expansion of the market. Many countries are taking multiple steps by implementing electric vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions from cars, thus stimulating market growth over the projected forecast period.

Alongside the rising investment, the heating and air-conditioning industry has grown, and, in effect, the share of the commercial sector is increasing globally. Heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment are heavily influenced by the construction sector. Developing economies are thus the countries indulging in the development of the electric motor industry. Companies are also investing enormous sums in the HVAC industry, resulting in increased demand for electric motor.

Due to the high efficiency of AC synchronous motors, the increase in demand for superior machine control in the automotive industry is fuelling the growth of the electric motor market.

REGION WISE ELECTRIC MOTOR SHARE ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is predicted to hold the leading position over the forecast period. That is due to industrial growth and aerospace industry expansion. The US is a leader in the market for electric motors. Hence the market share of electric motors is the largest among the countries of North America .

accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is predicted to hold the leading position over the forecast period. That is due to industrial growth and aerospace industry expansion. The US is a leader in the market for electric motors. Hence the market share of electric motors is the largest among the countries of . The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate market growth with most of the demand coming from countries like China and India due to factors such as economic growth in emerging nations, growing electric vehicle penetration, and rising industrial activity.

ELECTRIC MOTOR SEGMENTATIONS:-

BY VOLTAGE

Fractional HP Output

Integral HP Output.

BY SEGMENTS TYPE

Induction AC Motors

Synchronous AC Motors.

BY END USER

Aerospace & Transportation

HVAC Equipment

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles.

KEY PLAYERS

ABB Motors and Mechanical

Allied Motion Technologies

Ametek Inc

Asmo

Johnson Electric

Franklin Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Others.

