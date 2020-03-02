IoT in Healthcare Market is Projected to Grow USD 206,236.12 Million by the end 2025 at a CAGR at a 22.01% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --IoT in HEALTHCARE MARKET OVERVIEW:

The global IoT in healthcare market provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global IoT in the Healthcare Market. Furthermore, the report offers in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global IoT in the Healthcare Market.

It is estimated that the global IoT in healthcare market will rise from USD 51,236.13 million in 2018 to USD 206,236.12 million by the end of 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 22.01 per cent.

The report is segmented into Technology, application and end-user to give an in-depth analysis of the market. Based on the technology the report is further classified into Bluetooth, NFC, WI-FI, and ZigBee. Based on the application the report is classified into Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management and Telemedicine. Based on end-user the market is classified into Clinical Research Organization (CRO), Government and Defense Institutions, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics and Research and Diagnostics Laboratories.

Inquire For Free Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/360I-Auto-4P60/iot_in_healthcare_market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL IOT IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SIZE

Rising adoption of wearable technology, developments in the implementation of digital technologies in healthcare institutions and the advent of connected treatment are key factors that boost growth in the industry.

Some of the other factors driving the demand for IoT-enabled medical devices are the increasing need for connected health services for critically ill patients, overall reduced care costs, better treatment outcomes and real-time disease management. In addition, the availability of customer-friendly products, a rise in the need for strict regulations and a decrease in the price of sensor technology are also expected to drive the growth of the market size of IoT healthcare.

Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and cancer, hospitals have been burdened with increasing numbers of patients over time. With an increasing number of patients being treated, the amount of patient information produced is rising. IoT technology aims to integrate all medical devices seamlessly with hospital information systems, thus improving the organizational and clinical workflow within and outside healthcare organizations. This technological advance and rising geriatric population combined with the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of the market.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-4P60/iot-in-healthcare-market

REGION WISE GLOBAL IOT IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the region's fastest-growing market. Improving health IT infrastructure, growing initiatives to encourage connected health services, and increasing the adoption of advanced technologies such as smart wearables are key factors driving growth in the area. Increasing investment in this area by the medical device and pharmaceutical companies is also expected to drive demand for IoT technologies.

is expected to emerge as the region's fastest-growing market. Improving health IT infrastructure, growing initiatives to encourage connected health services, and increasing the adoption of advanced technologies such as smart wearables are key factors driving growth in the area. Increasing investment in this area by the medical device and pharmaceutical companies is also expected to drive demand for IoT technologies. In 2018 North America dominated the industry. Growth is due to the increasing adoption of IT solutions for healthcare, the involvement of key businesses, legislative measures and the availability of sophisticated IT infrastructure for healthcare in this area.

Ask For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/360I-Auto-4P60/iot_in_healthcare_market

ON THE BASIS OF TECHNOLOGY, THE GLOBAL IOT IN HEALTHCARE MARKET IS SEGMENTED ACROSS

Bluetooth

NFC

WI-FI

ZigBee

ON THE BASIS OF APPLICATION, THE GLOBAL IOT IN HEALTHCARE MARKET IS SEGMENTED ACROSS

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Telemedicine

ON THE BASIS OF END USER, THE GLOBAL IOT IN HEALTHCARE MARKET IS SEGMENTED ACROSS

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING POINTERS:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on offered by the key players in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global IoT in Healthcare Market

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market

THE REPORT ANSWERS QUESTIONS SUCH AS:

1. What is the market size of IoT in the Healthcare market in the Global?

2. What are the factors that affect the growth in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market over the forecast period?

3. What is the competitive position in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market?

4. Which are the best product areas to be invested in over the forecast period in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market?

5. What are the opportunities in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market?

6. What are the modes of entering the Global IoT in the Healthcare Market?

BUY NOW: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=360I-Auto-4P60

SIMILAR REPORTS :

BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market is expected to reach $67.82 Billion by 2025 and Growing at a CAGR 19.10% (2019-2025)

Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytical approach that extracts insights into patient information and enhances treatment strategies by allowing modelling and diagnostic analysis of evidence-based disease prevention.

Key players, such as IBM Corporation, Cognizant, Health Catalyst, Medeanalytics, Inc., and others, offer analytical solutions for end-users of health care through creative, analytical solutions such as finance & risk management, population health management, biometric analysis, value-based analysis, and so on.

The global big data analytics in healthcare market is segmented based on solution, deployment, end user, and geography. Based on the solution, it is categorized into software and service. Considering deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud deployment. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report offers the market analysis of global healthcare big data analytics, highlighting current trends, key driving factors and potential areas for investment in goods.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1B179/big-data-analytics-in-healthcare-market

HEALTHCARE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (IT) MARKET

The global market for healthcare IT or information technology has been projected at $125 billion in 2015, hitting $297 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 13.2%.

This market growth is due to the increasing demand for patient safety & data quality, the need to curb healthcare costs and the introduction of various healthcare policies that promote the use of HCIT in healthcare facilities.

This report covers the analysis of Healthcare IT market based on three categories: product type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, Healthcare Information Technology market is further classified into three types, namely healthcare provider solutions (clinical and non-clinical solutions), healthcare payer solutions (pharmacy analysis & audit, claims management, fraud management, computer-assisted coding systems, payment management, provider network management, member eligibility management, customer relationship management, medical document management, and others), and Healthcare IT outsourcing services (provider HCIT outsourcing services, payer HCIT outsourcing services, operational HCIT outsourcing services, and IT infrastructure management services).

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Manu-2F1/healthcare-it-market

HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS MARKET

The Global Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 9272.74 Millions in 2018 to USD 40781.56 Millions by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.56%.

It is expected that the Global Healthcare Analytics Market will highlight opportunities such as the capabilities of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and emerging business intelligence (BI), Tapping Big Data for Real-Time Infection Control, and Machine Learning and IoT. Due to data privacy and security issues, potential growth obstacles may be faced in the near future industry. The key players on the market, however, are placing regressive efforts to produce creative products and benchmark strategies in the global analytics market for healthcare.

The market is classified into type, application and deployment type. Based on type the report is segmented into descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analysis. Based on application Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operational & Administrative Analytics, and Population Health Analytics. The report is segregated as on-cloud and on premise based on basis of deployment.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/360I-Auto-0U39/global-healthcare-analytics-market

IOT SENSORS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET

Improved patient involvement, improved data analysis precision, enhanced disease management and treatment outcomes, and decreased treatment costs are key factors driving the growth of global IoT sensors in healthcare.

The report classifies the market into type & application. Based on the type, the market is further classified into Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Clinical Efficiency and Other. And based on application the report classifies the market into Hospitals, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Rehabilitation Centers, Residential and Others.

This report presents the global IoT sensors in healthcare market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown by manufacturers, country, form and application (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025). This research also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1W236/global-iot-sensors-in-healthcare-market

HEALTHCARE IOT SECURITY MARKET

This report focuses on the status of global healthcare IoT protection, future outlook, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The purpose of the analysis is to present the advancement of the healthcare IoT Protection in the United States, Europe and China.

The report classifies the market into type and application. Based on type the report is classified as Hardware, Software, and Services and based on application the report is classified as Healthcare Providers, Patients, Research Laboratories and Government.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-1K237/global-healthcare-iot-security-market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision. We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/6 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

CONTACT US:



Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg