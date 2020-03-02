As the contagion continues to spread, its impact is beginning to be felt on the solar industry outside China with the cancellation or postponement of major trade shows and conferences that were set to take place over the next few weeks.A report published today by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicts global economic growth will take a serious hit from the coronavirus outbreak, even in a 'best case' scenario. "The virus risks giving a further blow to a global economy that was already weakened by trade and political tensions," said OECD chief economist Laurence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...