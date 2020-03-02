Spanish gas provider Enagás has signed an agreement with Ampere Energy for the joint development of several hydrogen production R&D projects with PV and storage. The first installation will be deployed at a gas plant in Cartagena, in the southern Spanish region of Murcia.From pv magazine Spain. Gas multinational Enagás and Ampere Energy, a Spain-based battery provider, have signed an agreement to begin joint production of hydrogen with solar power and energy stored in batteries. The two companies will jointly work on several R&D projects to produce renewable hydrogen for self-consumption at the ...

