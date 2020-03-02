Web Presence: Richard Gurewitsch's SBG Network Group LLC to Open New Office in Barcelona, Spain in 2020

The SBG Network Group LLC, founded and incorporated by Richard Gurewitsch, is a well recognized entity that encompasses many of the services that Richard Gurewitsch has created over the past 20+ years. These services are a part of the Telecommunication, Internet, and Virtual Travel industries. Richard Gurewitsch, a Miami, Florida resident and Latin American, is also the CEO of a successful telecommunications entity, LlamaCuba.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Gurewitsch originally started LlamaCuba in 2010 when the USA opened telecommunications to Cuba. The company developed a VoIp platform with discounted prices in phone calls from US to Cuba to serve a sector of the market that had been traditionally under-deserved.

Richard Gurewitsch's SBG Network Group, which encompasses services from LlamaCuba, HaitiPhone, and WorldRecharges, provides Mobile Telephone Recharges (Top-up) and Telephone Services from US, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Chile, Panama to all Caribbean, Central and South America and other Regions. They have established high efficiency, secured guaranteed delivery and high quality services.1

As their website states, SBG Network Group was created to "improve the lives of citizens of Caribbean and Latin-American nations by providing tools and ideas to rise their economic and advancement opportunities." SBG Network Group LLC currently has offices in Miami, Florida, USA - Mexico City, Cancun and Merida, Mexico - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Buenos Aires, Argentina - and Montevideo, Uruguay. They are now in the process of opening a location in Barcelona, Spain in March 2020.

The new Spain-based location is an exciting opportunity for Richard Gurewitsch and his entities to expand into more Latin countries and further serve more people in a new area.

Richard Gurewitsch's Business Focus for Immigrants

The entities that Richard Gurewitsch have created all have a purpose that is about more than just the industry. Richard Gurewitsch states, "During my entire business career and been an immigrant myself, my focus always was to help underserved immigrant sectors in the USA and Europe to promote and have affordable access to communicating with their families in the original countries."

By serving over five countries, SBG Network Group LLC promises to make a positive difference for the people and immigrants it aims to serve in its services. By partnering with companies who enable them to provide high-quality services for lower costs is a win-win for both Richard Gurewitsch's mission and the people that SBG Network Group serves.

