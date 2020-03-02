Ron Bauer Announces New Scholarship Program

The Ron Bauer Scholarship Program will offer three scholarships, valued at $1,500, $1,000, and $500 USD

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Ron Bauer is proud to announce his new scholarship program, which is expected to launch in the first half of March 2020. Students enrolled at an accredited college or university in the USA or Canada are eligible to apply.

Ron Bauer is an Investor and Entrepreneur. He has experience investing in various sectors including life sciences, technology, gaming, and natural resources. He is also the founder of Theseus Capital, a private investment and holding company focused on the Life Sciences and Technology sectors. As an experienced Entrepreneur and with a long standing interest in academia and education, Ron Bauer understands the value of education and is happy to help students achieve their academic goals. He holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom and is currently pursuing an Executive Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA).

The scholarship program will offer one scholarship of $2,000, two scholarships of $1,000, and three scholarships of $500 USD for a total of 6 scholarships. There will also be internship opportunities at portfolio companies for eligible candidates seeking work experience and mentorship experience.

Applicants will be required to submit proof of enrolment and a 750-word essay about a business idea that relates to life sciences, biotech, venture capital, corporate finance and/or entrepreneurship in order to be eligible for the Ron Bauer Scholarship Program. Applicants may also submit reasons why they believe they will benefit from an internship or mentorship program.

For more information, please visit: https://ronbauerscholarship.com/

About Ron Bauer

Ron Bauer is an Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist that operates globally. He specializes in several sectors, with a main focus on the Life Sciences and Technology sectors. With over 20 years of experience investing, he has worked with many successful entrepreneurs, leading scientists, world class academic institutions and companies that have completed private trade sales and mergers into larger public companies or with private companies. He acted as the co-founder of Turkana Energy, an Africa-focused oil and gas exploration company. Turkana Energy went on to merge with Africa Oil in 2009 and grew to be one of Canada's most successful oil and gas exploration companies.

Ron Bauer is also the founder of Theseus Capital. Theseus Capital is a Principal Investor and Family Office Investment Vehicle focused on the Life Sciences and Technology Sectors. Theseus Capital has a portfolio of holdings that cover a broad spectrum of sectors. Ron Bauer has built up considerable experience in finding early-stage Venture Capital opportunities through his vast network and over 20 years experience in the capital markets. By working closely with leading scientists and entrepreneurs, Theseus Capital is assured of strong research underlying the ideas that drive its investments forward.

