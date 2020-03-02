Arvada, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - D7 Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF) is happy to announce that it is expanding its business by entering the rapidly growing Therapeutic and Industrial Hemp industry. A market that is projected to be over $1.3 billion in 2022 alone, all part of the overall hemp industry that is projected to be valued at over $26 Billion by 2025. In 2019 the company raised a high-quality seed crop that yielded over 1 million seeds. This variety of hemp is high in CBD, 10-16%, These seeds are worth over $1 per seed and is currently in inventory. and will be the launch into the highly lucrative market. Our focus is to only produce the legalized HEMP, and not anything to do with THC or marijuana. We are building the business from the crop level up, and the only way to control the integrity of the crop is by controlling the seeds. Per the recently passed Farm Bill, legal HEMP is defined as a product that has below 0.03% THC. Ours falls well below this level. legalized HEMP business that requires our crops to be below 0.3% THC. Our program is designed to not ensure that we will always be under that legal limit. This is why we focus our program on things from the seed level.

To leverage our seed inventory, we are taking them to the next level by partnering with landowners and farmers to grow hemp this year 2020. Our program greatly reduces the farmers costs and mitigates the risks by carrying insurance on all of our crops. We are currently signing up farmers across the country and are setting up our program to start planting in the coming months. For more information on our program visit our website to read about the MD7 program.

For more information please check out our NEW web site at:

http://www.d7enterprises.com/

Please watch our video that explains a little bit about our HEMP business. We intend to create videos in the coming weeks to explain all facets of our operations. This will include our Consumer and industrial Products divisions. Look for announcements about some of our new products coming soon.

http://www.d7enterprises.com/d7-enterprises-intro-video/

ABOUT D7 Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGIF) is a Colorado based company with divisions in Hemp related products and Digital Services. It has aligned itself with industry leaders in both industries and has products that it is selling directly to consumers and through distribution channels. It intends to build a 100% vertically integrated Hemp products division that will control the genetics of its product and maintain the highest quality throughout the cycle of use.

For question or comments please contact James Clark at 720-427-8938 or visit our webpage at www.d7enterprises.com

Tags: HEMP, CBD, CBG, CANNABOIDS, Data management, US Government, Air force, Army, Navy, Military, Pentagon, Tape management, Tape drives, Trump cost savings, Cloud services, VTS, Virtual Tape Storage, Green Procurement Program, Disaster recovery plan, Legacy Data, government waste

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently, and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53013