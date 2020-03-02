Yeast Autolysates Market Set for Healthy Growth Through 2029; Feed Industry Accounts for 60% of Demand, Finds Future Market Insights

Major yeast autolysates producers are focusing on using natural ingredients, to keep up with the major ongoing consumer trends.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / The global yeast autolysates market will witness a steady growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). According to a new study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market for yeast autolysates is largely influenced by increasing global demand for vitamins, fiber and nutrients in food products.

"Increasing usage of yeast autolysates as a microbial nutrient in laboratory growth media for bacterial growth optimization remains a key growth driver. The clean label trend is also poised to be creating attractive opportunities for key players in the market," reveals the FMI report.

Request report sample with 250+ pages to gain in-depth insights https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11078

Key Research Findings of FMI's Yeast Autolysates Market Study

Feed industry accounts for nearly 3/5 th of total market share, aiding livestock performance through digestion and palatability.

of total market share, aiding livestock performance through digestion and palatability. Leading manufacturers are focusing on bolstering their supply and distribution bases to meet the needs of end users.

Acquisitions and collaborations with regional and domestic players is a major business strategy of market leaders.

Asia Pacific will account for major market share with advances in technology and the demand for high nutrition foods.

Key Growth Drivers - Yeast Autolysates Market

Animal feed manufacturers are seeking to increase the use of natural ingredients, which plays a major role in the growth of market.

Wide range of applications for yeast extracts in multiple industries contributes to demand.

Popularity of yeast extract ingredients as a substitute for monosodium glutamate is a major contributor to market growth.

Key Impediments - Yeast Autolysates Market

Restrictions on using yeast autolysates in organic food products is a factor hampering adoption.

Side effects of yeast autolysates such as flushing of the skin and headaches can also restrict growth.

Explore the complete yeast autolysates market report with 72 illustrative figures, 72 data tables, and the table of contents. Also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11078

Competition Structure Analysis - Yeast Autolysates Market

The competition landscape of yeast autolysates market remains largely fragmented and competitive. Key producers are also pushing for the acquisition of smaller businesses to bolster product portfolios and regional footprints.

Some of the key players in the yeast autolysates market include, but are not limited to DSM, Tangshan Top Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., Kerry Group, Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., and Foodchem International Corporation, among others.

Explore Future Market Insights' detailed coverage on,

Taurine Market- This research report provides a comprehensive range of insights which identify revenue sectors, key strategies, and potential growth opportunities, associated with taurine.

Malt Ingredients Market- This report includes a detailed analysis on competitive scenarios, and essential information on major players in the malt ingredients market.

Sorbitan Esters Market- This write up encompasses detailed secondary research, which is used to estimate key industry players, overall size of the sorbitan esters market, and relevant industry associations.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence platform that goes beyond the conventional research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today.

About the Report

This report offers global, regional, and national level analysis on the latest trends in the industry influencing the yeast autolysates market. The study provides actionable insights on the yeast autolysates market on the basis of protein concentration (≥50% Protein Concentration and <50% Protein Concentration), application (feed industry, fermentation, microbial nutrients, and others), across 30 countries spanning five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact

Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/yeast-autolysates-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/yeast-autolysates-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578596/Yeast-Autolysates-Market-Set-for-Healthy-Growth-Through-2029-Feed-Industry-Accounts-for-60-of-Demand-Finds-Future-Market-Insights