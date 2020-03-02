Quantzig's recent article offers comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent success story that examines how marketing mix modeling study for a leading US pharma company resulted in better marketing ROI

The success story also offers comprehensive insights on:

How synergy analysis helped the client to analyze the direct and indirect impact of media channels on the ROI generated

Why a detailed analysis of campaigns is crucial to understand the exact ROI generated at the granular level

How marketing mix modeling helped the client to generate improve ROI across all media channels

As analyzing the impact of marketing activity across distribution channels, media expenditures, and sales becomes more difficult, top pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to marketing analytics to ease the process. Marketing mix modeling is gaining immense popularity as this method quantifies the impact of marketing strategies based on a pharmaceutical company's past marketing expenditure. The goal of this study was to quantify the contribution of each media channel on incremental sales (NRx) and the ROI, as the pharmaceutical company lacked visibility on marketing ROI.

The Business Problem: In this digitally inclined world, every marketing channel needs to work parallelly to impact consumer decisions, top pharmaceutical companies must identify channels that help them better connect with their customers in order to drive revenue. To do so, US pharma companies need to adopt a comprehensive approach to marketing mix modeling which can help the US pharma companies to gain an accurate read on the ROI of their marketing investments.

According to Quantzig's marketing analytics experts, "Marketing mix modeling is a powerful tool used to predict future media investments and understand the marketing ROI. Based on the historical marketing data and performance of top pharmaceutical companies, it proves to be highly beneficial, provided the historical data collected is accurate."

How Marketing Mix Modeling Helped the Pharmaceutical Company

1: Reduced marketing cost by 60%

2: Increased market share by improving sales

3: Generated better incremental profits

The growing popularity of marketing analytics among the US pharma companies have made it crucial for businesses to leverage marketing mix modeling to better understand the trends within the pharmaceutical industry. Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions for the pharmaceutical industry focuses on helping top pharmaceutical companies improve marketing ROI and drive profitability using accurate data-driven insights.

