Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 02-March-2020 / 15:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Adam Councell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amend ment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A ordinary Shares of 40p each financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code A shares - GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the Purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) GBP8.60 2,250 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the 02/03/20 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange transaction Enquiries: Severine Bequin, 020 8996 2073 Company Secretary ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49833 EQS News ID: 987477 End of Announcement EQS News Service

