MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Announces Schedule of Investor Relations Events for 2020

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today released its schedule of Investor Relations events for 2020. MACE leadership will be presenting in person at several investor conferences, will add a virtual investor conference to its lineup of IR events in 2020, and will continue its popular Investor Day presentation where investors can get a mid-year update on new products and programs in the personal safety and security area.

For more Information about any of these events, please contact Mace Investor Relations at IR@mace.com.

Conference/ Event Date Planet Microcap - Las Vegas April 21-23, 2020 Mace Q1 2020 Earnings Call May 2020 Mace Annual Shareholders Meeting and Investor Day May 2020 Mace Q2 2020 Earnings Call August 2020 Investor Summit Microcap conference, NYC September 29-30, 2020 OTC virtual investor conference October 8, 2020 Mace Q3 2020 Earnings Call November 2020 LD Micro Main Event December 8-10, 2020 Mace Q4 2020 Earnings Call February 2021

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.

Mark Barrus

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

mbarrus@mace.com

SOURCE: Mace Security International Inc.

