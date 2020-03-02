Stillcanna Inc.: Stillcanna's Romania Extraction Facility Receives Final Operational Permit and Stillcanna Appoints New President of European Operations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company") Stillcanna has obtained all approvals required to begin commercial operations at its ORIGIN extraction facility in Romania and the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul van Issum as President of European Operations, effective immediately.

ORIGIN, a joint venture between Stillcanna and Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd. of the UK has received formal endorsement from the Romanian Environmental Protection Agency and Emergency Services Unit. The facility has also received its final operational permit from the town hall of Bailesti Romania. As the operational phase is implemented over the next quarter the Company is expected to begin hiring additional staff and commencing production trials.

Previously, Mr. van Issum was working directly with Mr. Dussault and the Stillcanna management team for more than a year, most recently as a consultant spearheading ORIGIN"s permit and approval process with various regional and national authorities in Romania. Prior to this, he enjoyed an extensive career as a senior equity capital markets banker. Mr. van Issum is now responsible for the day-to-day operations for all of Stillcanna's European operations.

"With the approvals for our Romanian-based ORIGIN facility in hand, this is the right time to introduce Paul van Issum as our President of European Operations," commented Jason Dussault, CEO Stillcanna. "Paul's efforts in navigating the legal and regulatory frameworks in Romania are a major reason we received the necessary approvals to establish the first fully licensed purpose-built CBD extraction facility in Romania. We have full confidence in Paul's ability to push Stillcanna towards profitability and long-term success moving forward."

"Stillcanna's operations in Poland and Romania leave the Company uniquely positioned in this developing European CBD market," said Mr. van Issum. "I look forward to working with the Stillcanna team to transform this great opportunity into a profitable reality."

About Stillcanna Inc .

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) investors.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on the large scale manufacturing of CBD in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

