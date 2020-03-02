Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R we notify the market of the following:

Keystone Investment Trust plc's issued share capital, excluding 3,564,158 shares held in treasury, consists of 64,029,837 ordinary shares of 10p.

Voting rights are attributable on the basis of one vote per £1 nominal value. Accordingly, total voting rights are 6,402,983 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Keystone Investment Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Company Secretary

2 March 2020