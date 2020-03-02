COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

2 March 2020
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Transactions in Own Shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.
These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.
USX purchases
Daily aggregated information by trading venue
|Date of purchase
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased
|Highest price paid per share (USX)
|Lowest price paid per share (USX)
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX)
|Trading venue
|24 February 2020
|103,000
|56.17
|55.5
|55.867741
|New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE")
|25 February 2020
|123,000
|55.76
|54.09
|54.912993
|NYSE
|26 February 2020
|123,000
|54.87
|54.05
|54.428537
|NYSE
|27 February 2020
|120,000
|54.65
|53.33
|53.977516
|NYSE
|28 February 2020
|120,000
|51.97
|50.23
|51.015713
|NYSE
Transaction details
The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.
Schedule of purchases
|Shares purchased:
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049)
|Dates of purchases:
|24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 February 2020
|Investment firm:
|Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC
Individual transactions
A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:
https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/0afa68bc8a/200302-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1895 231 313
