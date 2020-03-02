COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

2 March 2020

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Highest price paid per share (USX) Lowest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 24 February 2020 103,000 56.17 55.5 55.867741 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 25 February 2020 123,000 55.76 54.09 54.912993 NYSE 26 February 2020 123,000 54.87 54.05 54.428537 NYSE 27 February 2020 120,000 54.65 53.33 53.977516 NYSE 28 February 2020 120,000 51.97 50.23 51.015713 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc

(ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 February 2020 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions



A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.cocacolaep.com/assets/Governance_docs/Buyback-Announcements/0afa68bc8a/200302-Weekly-Buyback-Programme_trade-details.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313



