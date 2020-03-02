Lenta PLC (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta PLC: 2019 Annual report 02-March-2020 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 02 March 2020 Lenta PLC. (the "Company") Publication of the Company's annual report and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Annual Report") The Company today announces the publication of its Annual Report. It can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [1]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [2]. For further information, please contact: Ms.Maria Rybina Head of Investor Relations 112 Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 49836 EQS News ID: 987507 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=987507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=987507&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)