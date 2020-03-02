Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announced today it has entered into exclusive negotiations with French private equity firm Hivest Capital Partners for the divestment of its subsidiary CRYOPDP.

This decision illustrates Air Liquide's strategy to regularly review its asset portfolio in order to focus on key businesses and geographies so as to maximize its performances.

This transaction is subject to the signature of a final and definitive agreement between the parties, and will be carried out in the framework of the relevant social processes and ongoing dialogue with the employee representatives' bodies.

CRYOPDP

One of the top leaders in its field, CRYOPDP aims to improve the health of people around the world by providing global innovative temperature-controlled logistics solutions to the Clinical Research and Cell Gene Therapy Communities. With headquarters in France, CRYOPDP has more than 250 employees in 12 countries and operates in more than 150 countries.

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

