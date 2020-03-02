Orion Oyj: Orion Corporation: Transfer of 94,317 own B shares on 2 March 2020

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 MARCH 2020 at 18.50 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 94,317 own B shares on 2 March 2020

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 2 March 2020 transferred altogether 94,317 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning periods 2017-2019 and 2019 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.



The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 36.2999, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 2 March 2020. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 3,423,697.67.



After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 671,082.



Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plans in stock exchange releases on 2 February 2016 and on 6 February 2019.

