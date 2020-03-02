PRESS RELEASE: NACON: THE FIRST MONSTER TRUCK SIMULATION ARRIVES ON CONSOLES AND PC IN AUTUMN 2020: Monster Truck Championship

NACON



THE FIRST MONSTER TRUCK SIMULATION ARRIVES ON CONSOLES AND PC IN AUTUMN 2020

Lesquin, 2 March 2020 - NACON and developer TEYON invite you to don your helmet and suit to experience the most spectacular of simulation games: Monster Truck Championship, available in autumn 2020 on PlayStation4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Monster Truck Championship is a unique simulation where players climb aboard a giant truck to take part in various competitions. However, don't expect to perform impossible aerial stunts by simply pushing down the accelerator: players need to master the vehicle physics to set new race records and to pull off the kinds of realistic tricks that drivers perform in real competitions.

Watch Monster Truck Championship announcement trailer

In Monster Truck Championship, players can race on 25 circuits in different cities across the United States in several game modes: freestyle, race, destruction, time attack, and an online mode where up to eight players can race against each other.

Drivers can choose from 18 completely customizable vehicles with the ability to improve acceleration and top speed with a finely tuned engine, adjust the vehicle's stability via suspension stiffness, modify grip with tyres selected according to the competition, and much more. Over 50 elements are available to help create trucks that combine performance and style.

Monster Truck Championship also has a career mode where players take part in different tournaments, upgrade their Monster Trucks after wins, and manage their team and finances. The aim is to take home the ultimate prize: become the Professional League Champion at the Monster Truck Finals!

Monster Truck Championship boasts multiple features to increase immersion, such as crowd cheers, the characteristic throbbing engines and collision damage. The game faithfully reproduces all the unique demands of mastering these powerful trucks, including independent front and rear wheel management, mass transfer anticipation in bends, and predicting bounces after jumps. Monster Truck Championship is for fans of Monster Trucks and all players looking for a thrilling and unique motorsports simulation.

Monster Truck Championship will be available in autumn 2020 on PC, PlayStation4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

About NACON:

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About TEYON:

Established in 2006, Teyon is a successful multi-platform video games developer and publisher. Teyon's aim is to provide gamers with high-quality video games and software on a range of leading platforms. Teyon has three offices in Poland and Japan full of gaming fanatics! http://www.teyon.com/





