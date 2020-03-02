Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ8Q ISIN: GB00BDCPN049 Ticker-Symbol: CK0 
Tradegate
02.03.20
17:18 Uhr
47,000 Euro
+0,800
+1,73 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,000
47,300
18:33
47,000
47,250
18:33
Actusnews Wire
02.03.2020 | 18:12
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 29 February 2020, Coca-Cola European Partners plc had 455,960,558 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 455,960,558 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola European Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZhukZVsYWmWnmttZJiZl2RqbJdpx2LGm5ebx5WZaZ6dmJ9mm2hjasaeZm9jmGtr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62365-7479e.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire