DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020 02-March-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Ad-hoc release, 2 March 2020* *Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 24-27 February 2020* Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions from 24 February 2020 to 27 February 2020 under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation"). The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 24 February 2020 for the sole purpose of covering Airbus' long-term incentive plan in shares. The repurchased shares will be redistributed to the beneficiaries of long-term incentive plans according to the relevant plan rules. This share buyback programme was completed on 27 February 2020. The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE's issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 10 April 2019. *Aggregate presentation (per day and market)* +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ |Issuer's|Issuer's identifying|Transaction|Identifying |Total|Daily |Market| |name |code |date |code of |daily|weighted |(MIC | | | | |financial |volum|average |code) | | | | |instrument |e (in|purchase | | | | | | |numbe|price of | | | | | | |r of |shares | | | | | | |share|(EUR ) | | | | | | |s) | | | +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ | Airbus |MINO79WLOO247M1IL051|2020.24.02 |NL0000235190|8,106|125.246990| XPAR | | SE | | | | | | | +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ | Airbus |MINO79WLOO247M1IL051|2020.25.02 |NL0000235190|11,34|124.794022| XPAR | | SE | | | | 8 | | | +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ | Airbus |MINO79WLOO247M1IL051|2020.26.02 |NL0000235190|11,34|120.934806| XPAR | | SE | | | | 8 | | | | |MINO79WLOO247M1IL051|2020.27.02 |NL0000235190| |115.824407| XPAR | | Airbus | | | |1,620| | | | SE | | | | | | | +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ | | | TOTAL | |32,42|123.108333| | | | | | | 2 | | | +--------+--------------------+-----------+------------+-----+----------+------+ Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at: https://www.airbus.com/investors/share-price-and-information.htmlbuyback [1] This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. * * * *About Airbus* Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019 it generated revenues of EUR 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. *Media contacts * Guillaume Steuer +33 (0) 6 7382 1168 guillaume.steuer@airbus.com Rod Stone +33 (0) 531 085826 rod.stone@airbus.com 02-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Airbus SE P.O. Box 32008 2303 DA Leiden Netherlands Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002 Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481 Internet: www.airbusgroup.com ISIN: NL0000235190 WKN: 938914 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 987497 End of Announcement DGAP News Service 987497 02-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fb3b42f56684db54f046ecb3ddabef7c&application_id=987497&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)