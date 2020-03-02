Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RSVL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.3754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RSVL LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSVL LN Sequence No.: 49858 EQS News ID: 987599 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 12:06 ET (17:06 GMT)