Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.4415 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2156419 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 49946 EQS News ID: 987775 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 02, 2020 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)