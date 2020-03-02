Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.5786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5508136 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 49967 EQS News ID: 987817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)