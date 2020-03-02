London Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of London.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

5 Star Garage Doors

GARAGE/OVERHEAD DOORS

1742 Jalna Blvd

London, ON N6E 3R1

http://www.5starsgaragedoors.ca/

(519) 913-1655

(888) 266-2669

Alarmtech Systems For Life

ALARM SYSTEMS

549 Huron Street

London, ON N5Y 4J6

www.alarmtech.ca

(519) 434-3996

Arva Appliance Centre

HOME APPLIANCES

21593 Richmond St. N

Arva, ON NOM 1C0

www.arvaappliances.com

(519) 660-8314

Bellamere Winery

WEDDING VENUES

1260 Gainsborough Rd

London, ON N6H 5K8

www.bellamere.com

(519) 473-2273

Bentley Hearing Services

HEARING SERVICES

460 Springbank Drive Suite 108

London, ON N6J 0A8

www.bentleyhearing.com

(519) 936-5850

Bob Williams Tire & Auto Centre Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE TIRES

1525 Dundas St E

London, ON N5W 3B8

www.bobwilliamstires.com

(519) 453-0460

Budget Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS

2222-1020 Wonderland Rd S

London, ON N6K 3S4

budgetblinds.com/london-on

(226) 289.7881

(888) 98-BUDGET

Casey's Creative Kitchens

KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

4045 Blakie Rd

London, ON N6L 1R5

www.caseyskitchens.com

(519) 652-9029

Central Optometry

OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRISTS

101-330 Ridout St. N

London, ON N6A 0A7

www.centraloptometry.com

(519) 432-1875

Covenant Construction

HOME RENOVATION

15-105 Bessemer Rd

London, ON N6E 1P9

https://covenantconstruction.ca

(519) 473-1500

Credit Counselling Society

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING

341 Talbot Street

London, ON N6A 2R5

nomoredebts.org

(519) 286-0801

(888) 527-8999

Dance Extreme Inc.

SCHOOLS-DANCE

725 Notre Dame

London, ON N6J 3V5

www.danceextreme.com

(519) 657-3262

Davenport Dental

DENTISTS

798 Talbot St

London, Ontario N6A 2V6

www.798talbotdental.ca

(519) 673-0279

Davidoff Roofing London Ltd

ROOFING

861 Medway Park Dr

London, Ontario N6G 5C7

www.davidoffroofing.ca

(519) 641-7663

Deck Productions

DECK AND PATIO CONTRACTORS

389 North St

London, Ontario N6K 2H5

www.deckproductions.ca

(647) 408 1136

Downtown Auto Glass

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR

555 York Street

London, Ontario N6B 1R6

www.downtownautoglass.ca

(519) 673-4527

Dustex Maid Easy Cleaning Services Inc

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

954 Leathorne St. Unit 5

London, Ontario N5Z 3M5

http://www.maideasy.com/

(519) 659-6776

Elegance Schools Inc

ESTHETICS SCHOOLS

301 Oxford Street W

London, Ontario N6H 1S6

www.eleganceschools.on.ca

(519) 434-1181

Elmira Stove Works

FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE

2100 Oxford St E # 41

London, Ontario N5V 4A4

elmirastoveworks.ca

(519) 451-2124

Ezee Computer Training

COMPUTER TRAINING

961 Oakcrossing Road

London, Ontario N6H 0A7

www.ezeecomputertraining.com

(519) 473-1391

Ezee Credit Auto Leasing and Sales

AUTOMOTIVE FINANCING AND LEASING

1345 Florence Street

London, Ontario N5W 5W2

www.ezeecredit.com

(519) 455-2408

(866) 779-0003

Fayez Spa

DAY SPA

2224 Wharncliffe Rd S

London, Ontario N6P 1L1

www.fayezspa.com

(519) 652-2780

Ferrari Concrete Ltd.

CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

5606 Westdel Bourne

London, Ontario N6P 1P3

www.ferrariconcrete.com

(519) 652-0483

Flatout Flooring

WOOD FLOORS

3537 White Oak Road

London, Ontario N6E 3A1

www.flatoutflooring.ca

(519) 681-7771

Freeman Audio Visual Canada

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

1110 Dearness Drive #13

London, Ontario N6E 1N9

freemanav-ca.com

(519) 668-7745

G & S Woodworking

CABINETRY/ MILLWORK

21 Cuddy Boulevard

London, Ontario N5V 3Y3

www.gandswoodworking.com

(519) 455-5448

Gift Baskets By Design

GIFT BASKETS

92 Clarendon Cres

London, Ontario N6C 5B8

www.mygiftbasketsbydesign.com

(519) 433-7720

Great Lakes Lawn Care Inc.

LAWN MAINTENANCE

1915 Crumlin Side Road

London, Ontario N5V 3B8

www.greatlakeslawn.ca

(519) 457-0800

(800) 661-6226

H.E.L.P.

PARALEGAL/TRAFFIC DEFENSE

2-575 Wharncliffe Road South

London, Ontario N6J 3VS

www.helplegal.ca

(519) 679-2444

Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS

583 Exeter Road

London, Ontario N6E 2Z2

www.heritagerenovations.com

(519) 652-1575

Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES

493 Third Street

London, Ontario N5V 2C1

hiemstratrailer.ca

(519) 451-6924

(888) 451-6662

HRM Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

585 Dufferin Ave

London, Ontario N6B 2A5

www.hrmphotography.com

(519) 936-8977

Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

1917 Blue Heron Dr

London, Ontario N6H 5L9

www.hydeparkplumbing.ca

(519) 657-3550

Jaydancin

HEALTH FOOD STORES

1700 Hyde Park

London, Ontario N6H 5L7

www.jaydancin.com

(519) 657-1333

Jones' Auto Body (London) Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP

620 Third St

London, Ontario N5V 2C2

https://csninc.ca/jones-london

(519) 455-3743

Kevlar Landscape and Construction

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

18 Wynfield Lane

London, Ontario N6H 5L2

KevlarLandscapeAndConstruction.ca

(519) 868-9124

Larlyn Property Management Ltd.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

540 Wharncliffe Road South

London, Ontario N6J 2N4

www.larlyn.com

(519) 690-0600

(888) 496-0753

London Awnings

CANOPIES AND AWNINGS

2425 Oxford Street W

London, Ontario N6K 4P1

www.londonawnings.com

(519) 473-1723

London Bath Centre

PLUMBING FIXTURE SUPPLIER

596 Wharncliffe Rd S

London, Ontario N5J 2N4

www.londonbath.ca

(519) 686-0499

London Language Institute

SCHOOL- LANGUAGE

183 Central Avenue, Suite 101

London, Ontario N6A 1M6

www.llinstitute.com

(519) 439-3350

M&T Printing Group

PHOTOCOPY PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES

797 York Street

London, Ontario N6E 1N9

www.mtprint.com

(519) 685-4144

Mentor Safety Consultants Greater London Area

HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING

4500 Blakie Rd #105

London, Ontario N6L 1G5

www.mentorsafety.com

(519) 870-6930

Metropolitan Maintenance

JANITORIAL SERVICE

163 Stronach Cr

London, Ontario N5V 3G5

www.metromaintenance.ca

(519) 679-8810

Michael D. Schultz & Associates Professional Corporation

ACCOUNTANTS- SMALL BUSINESS

1140 Frances Street

London, Ontario N5W 5N5

www.hatherellschultz.com

(519) 659-2340

Naklo Carpentry Deck and Fence

FENCES

4526 Avenue Rd

London, Ontario N6N 1E7

www.naklocarpentry.com

(226) 238-6155

Nieman Market Design

CLOSET ORGANIZERS

1956 Mallard Rd

London, Ontario N6H 5LH

www.niemanmarket.com

(519) 471-6925

North Moore Catering

CATERERS

449 Wharncliffe Road South

London, Ontario N6J 2M8

http://www.northmoore.ca/

(519) 850-5111

Nother Signs and Recognition

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

105 Falcon Street

London, Ontario N5W 4Z2

www.nothers.com

(519 663-9440

(800) 265-1554

Nurse Next Door Home Healthcare Services

HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES

300 South Edgeware Road, Unit 117

St Thomas, Ontario N5P 4L1

www.nursenextdoor.com

(519) 203-2003

(888) 988-5880

O'Neil Funeral Home - London Limited

FUNERAL SERVICES

350 William St

London, Ontario N6B 3C7

www.oneilfuneralhome.ca

(519) 432-7136

Oakridge Animal Clinic

VETERINARIANS

1109 Sarnia Rd

London, Ontario N6H 5J9

www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com

519-471-1560

Oliver & Associates Van Bart Real Estate Brokerage

REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL

99 Horton Street West

London, Ontario N6J 4Y6

www.vanbart.ca

(519) 657-2020

Olympic Tree Care

TREE SERVICES

4690 Trafalgar St

Dorchester, Ontario N0L 1G4

www.olympictreecare.com

(519) 601-6201

Only Eavestroughs Inc.

EAVESTROUGH SERVICES

30-509 Commissioners Rd W

London, Ontario N6J 1Y5

www.onlyeavestroughs.com

(519) 873-0057

Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

501-111 Waterloo Street

London, Ontario N6B 2M4

https://www.paulpickering.com/

(519) 672-2494

Pioneer Family Pools

SWIMMING POOLS

1985 Blue Heron Drive

London, Ontario N6H 5LB

www.pioneerfamilypools.ca

(519) 657-5210

Provincial Glass and Mirror

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICES

229 Horton St E

London, Ontario N6B 1L1

www.provincialglass.com

(519) 433-3501

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NORTH AMERICA

730 Wharncliffe Rd S

London, Ontario N6J 2N4

www.raycullen.com

(519) 686-7282

(888) 672-3859

Regent Granite & Marble Inc.

MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER

125 Bessemer Rd Unit 1

London, Ontario N6E 1P9

regentgranite.ca

(519) 668-7041

Reitzel Bros. Environmental

ASBESTOS REMOVAL

262 Woolwich St. South

Breslau, Ontario N0B 1M0

https://www.reitzelbros.com/

(519) 648-2237

Renovation Professionals inc.

WATERPROOF AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

Unit 411, 140 Cherryhill Place

London, Ontario N6H 4M5

myreno.pro

(519) 520-3587

Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

3500 White Oak Rd. Unit B1

London, Ontario N6K 2L7

www.royinch.com

(519) 681-2450

(866) EXPERTS

Smile Dental Centre

DENTISTS - COSMETIC

1350 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, Unit 2

London, Ontario N6G 5B1

www.smartsmile.ca

(519) 471 9630

Storage Worx

STORAGE - SELF SERVICE AND MOBILE

4474 Blakie Road, Suite 115

London, Ontario N6L 1G6

www.storageworx.ca

(519) 652-2006

Strathroy Audio Video

HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS

5 Front Street West

Strathroy, Ontario N7G 1X5

www.strathroyaudiovideo.ca

(519) 245-2534

5192452534

SUNWING

VACATION PROVIDERS

27 Fasken Drive

Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6

sunwing.ca

(877) 786-9464

tbk Creative

WEB DESIGN

562 Wellington St

London, Ontario N6A 3R5

tbkCreative.com

(519) 657-1465

(888) 515-4825

Two Small Men with Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES

645 Newbold Street

London, Ontario N6E 2T8

https://www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/london-movers

(866) 666-3609

Villa Cornelia Restaurant

RESTAURANT- FINE DINING

142 Kent St.

London, Ontario N6A 1L3

https://www.villacorneliarestaurant.com/

(519) 679-3444

Walker Security Locksmith

LOCKSMITH

470 Dundas St. Suite 101

London, Ontario N6B 1W3

walkerlocksmith.com

(519) 672-1900

Western Driving Academy

DRIVING SCHOOL

25 Base Line Rd W

London, Ontario N6J 1V1

www.western.academy

(519) 661-7723

(888) 616-5658

West London Paving Ltd.

PAVING CONTRACTOR

4183 Blakie Rd

London, Ontario N6L 1B9

www.westlondonpaving.ca

(519) 652-0411

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.

