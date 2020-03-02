London Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of London.
Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.
5 Star Garage Doors
GARAGE/OVERHEAD DOORS
1742 Jalna Blvd
London, ON N6E 3R1
http://www.5starsgaragedoors.ca/
(519) 913-1655
(888) 266-2669
Alarmtech Systems For Life
ALARM SYSTEMS
549 Huron Street
London, ON N5Y 4J6
www.alarmtech.ca
(519) 434-3996
Arva Appliance Centre
HOME APPLIANCES
21593 Richmond St. N
Arva, ON NOM 1C0
www.arvaappliances.com
(519) 660-8314
Bellamere Winery
WEDDING VENUES
1260 Gainsborough Rd
London, ON N6H 5K8
www.bellamere.com
(519) 473-2273
Bentley Hearing Services
HEARING SERVICES
460 Springbank Drive Suite 108
London, ON N6J 0A8
www.bentleyhearing.com
(519) 936-5850
Bob Williams Tire & Auto Centre Ltd.
AUTOMOBILE TIRES
1525 Dundas St E
London, ON N5W 3B8
www.bobwilliamstires.com
(519) 453-0460
Budget Blinds
WINDOW TREATMENTS
2222-1020 Wonderland Rd S
London, ON N6K 3S4
budgetblinds.com/london-on
(226) 289.7881
(888) 98-BUDGET
Casey's Creative Kitchens
KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS
4045 Blakie Rd
London, ON N6L 1R5
www.caseyskitchens.com
(519) 652-9029
Central Optometry
OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRISTS
101-330 Ridout St. N
London, ON N6A 0A7
www.centraloptometry.com
(519) 432-1875
Covenant Construction
HOME RENOVATION
15-105 Bessemer Rd
London, ON N6E 1P9
https://covenantconstruction.ca
(519) 473-1500
Credit Counselling Society
CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING
341 Talbot Street
London, ON N6A 2R5
nomoredebts.org
(519) 286-0801
(888) 527-8999
Dance Extreme Inc.
SCHOOLS-DANCE
725 Notre Dame
London, ON N6J 3V5
www.danceextreme.com
(519) 657-3262
Davenport Dental
DENTISTS
798 Talbot St
London, Ontario N6A 2V6
www.798talbotdental.ca
(519) 673-0279
Davidoff Roofing London Ltd
ROOFING
861 Medway Park Dr
London, Ontario N6G 5C7
www.davidoffroofing.ca
(519) 641-7663
Deck Productions
DECK AND PATIO CONTRACTORS
389 North St
London, Ontario N6K 2H5
www.deckproductions.ca
(647) 408 1136
Downtown Auto Glass
AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR
555 York Street
London, Ontario N6B 1R6
www.downtownautoglass.ca
(519) 673-4527
Dustex Maid Easy Cleaning Services Inc
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
954 Leathorne St. Unit 5
London, Ontario N5Z 3M5
http://www.maideasy.com/
(519) 659-6776
Elegance Schools Inc
ESTHETICS SCHOOLS
301 Oxford Street W
London, Ontario N6H 1S6
www.eleganceschools.on.ca
(519) 434-1181
Elmira Stove Works
FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
2100 Oxford St E # 41
London, Ontario N5V 4A4
elmirastoveworks.ca
(519) 451-2124
Ezee Computer Training
COMPUTER TRAINING
961 Oakcrossing Road
London, Ontario N6H 0A7
www.ezeecomputertraining.com
(519) 473-1391
Ezee Credit Auto Leasing and Sales
AUTOMOTIVE FINANCING AND LEASING
1345 Florence Street
London, Ontario N5W 5W2
www.ezeecredit.com
(519) 455-2408
(866) 779-0003
Fayez Spa
DAY SPA
2224 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N6P 1L1
www.fayezspa.com
(519) 652-2780
Ferrari Concrete Ltd.
CONCRETE CONTRACTORS
5606 Westdel Bourne
London, Ontario N6P 1P3
www.ferrariconcrete.com
(519) 652-0483
Flatout Flooring
WOOD FLOORS
3537 White Oak Road
London, Ontario N6E 3A1
www.flatoutflooring.ca
(519) 681-7771
Freeman Audio Visual Canada
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
1110 Dearness Drive #13
London, Ontario N6E 1N9
freemanav-ca.com
(519) 668-7745
G & S Woodworking
CABINETRY/ MILLWORK
21 Cuddy Boulevard
London, Ontario N5V 3Y3
www.gandswoodworking.com
(519) 455-5448
Gift Baskets By Design
GIFT BASKETS
92 Clarendon Cres
London, Ontario N6C 5B8
www.mygiftbasketsbydesign.com
(519) 433-7720
Great Lakes Lawn Care Inc.
LAWN MAINTENANCE
1915 Crumlin Side Road
London, Ontario N5V 3B8
www.greatlakeslawn.ca
(519) 457-0800
(800) 661-6226
H.E.L.P.
PARALEGAL/TRAFFIC DEFENSE
2-575 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 3VS
www.helplegal.ca
(519) 679-2444
Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors
WINDOWS AND DOORS
583 Exeter Road
London, Ontario N6E 2Z2
www.heritagerenovations.com
(519) 652-1575
Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd
RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
493 Third Street
London, Ontario N5V 2C1
hiemstratrailer.ca
(519) 451-6924
(888) 451-6662
HRM Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
585 Dufferin Ave
London, Ontario N6B 2A5
www.hrmphotography.com
(519) 936-8977
Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.
PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
1917 Blue Heron Dr
London, Ontario N6H 5L9
www.hydeparkplumbing.ca
(519) 657-3550
Jaydancin
HEALTH FOOD STORES
1700 Hyde Park
London, Ontario N6H 5L7
www.jaydancin.com
(519) 657-1333
Jones' Auto Body (London) Ltd.
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP
620 Third St
London, Ontario N5V 2C2
https://csninc.ca/jones-london
(519) 455-3743
Kevlar Landscape and Construction
LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
18 Wynfield Lane
London, Ontario N6H 5L2
KevlarLandscapeAndConstruction.ca
(519) 868-9124
Larlyn Property Management Ltd.
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
540 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 2N4
www.larlyn.com
(519) 690-0600
(888) 496-0753
London Awnings
CANOPIES AND AWNINGS
2425 Oxford Street W
London, Ontario N6K 4P1
www.londonawnings.com
(519) 473-1723
London Bath Centre
PLUMBING FIXTURE SUPPLIER
596 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N5J 2N4
www.londonbath.ca
(519) 686-0499
London Language Institute
SCHOOL- LANGUAGE
183 Central Avenue, Suite 101
London, Ontario N6A 1M6
www.llinstitute.com
(519) 439-3350
M&T Printing Group
PHOTOCOPY PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES
797 York Street
London, Ontario N6E 1N9
www.mtprint.com
(519) 685-4144
Mentor Safety Consultants Greater London Area
HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING
4500 Blakie Rd #105
London, Ontario N6L 1G5
www.mentorsafety.com
(519) 870-6930
Metropolitan Maintenance
JANITORIAL SERVICE
163 Stronach Cr
London, Ontario N5V 3G5
www.metromaintenance.ca
(519) 679-8810
Michael D. Schultz & Associates Professional Corporation
ACCOUNTANTS- SMALL BUSINESS
1140 Frances Street
London, Ontario N5W 5N5
www.hatherellschultz.com
(519) 659-2340
Naklo Carpentry Deck and Fence
FENCES
4526 Avenue Rd
London, Ontario N6N 1E7
www.naklocarpentry.com
(226) 238-6155
Nieman Market Design
CLOSET ORGANIZERS
1956 Mallard Rd
London, Ontario N6H 5LH
www.niemanmarket.com
(519) 471-6925
North Moore Catering
CATERERS
449 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 2M8
http://www.northmoore.ca/
(519) 850-5111
Nother Signs and Recognition
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
105 Falcon Street
London, Ontario N5W 4Z2
www.nothers.com
(519 663-9440
(800) 265-1554
Nurse Next Door Home Healthcare Services
HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES
300 South Edgeware Road, Unit 117
St Thomas, Ontario N5P 4L1
www.nursenextdoor.com
(519) 203-2003
(888) 988-5880
O'Neil Funeral Home - London Limited
FUNERAL SERVICES
350 William St
London, Ontario N6B 3C7
www.oneilfuneralhome.ca
(519) 432-7136
Oakridge Animal Clinic
VETERINARIANS
1109 Sarnia Rd
London, Ontario N6H 5J9
www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com
519-471-1560
Oliver & Associates Van Bart Real Estate Brokerage
REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL
99 Horton Street West
London, Ontario N6J 4Y6
www.vanbart.ca
(519) 657-2020
Olympic Tree Care
TREE SERVICES
4690 Trafalgar St
Dorchester, Ontario N0L 1G4
www.olympictreecare.com
(519) 601-6201
Only Eavestroughs Inc.
EAVESTROUGH SERVICES
30-509 Commissioners Rd W
London, Ontario N6J 1Y5
www.onlyeavestroughs.com
(519) 873-0057
Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited
BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
501-111 Waterloo Street
London, Ontario N6B 2M4
https://www.paulpickering.com/
(519) 672-2494
Pioneer Family Pools
SWIMMING POOLS
1985 Blue Heron Drive
London, Ontario N6H 5LB
www.pioneerfamilypools.ca
(519) 657-5210
Provincial Glass and Mirror
GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICES
229 Horton St E
London, Ontario N6B 1L1
www.provincialglass.com
(519) 433-3501
Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC
AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NORTH AMERICA
730 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N6J 2N4
www.raycullen.com
(519) 686-7282
(888) 672-3859
Regent Granite & Marble Inc.
MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER
125 Bessemer Rd Unit 1
London, Ontario N6E 1P9
regentgranite.ca
(519) 668-7041
Reitzel Bros. Environmental
ASBESTOS REMOVAL
262 Woolwich St. South
Breslau, Ontario N0B 1M0
https://www.reitzelbros.com/
(519) 648-2237
Renovation Professionals inc.
WATERPROOF AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
Unit 411, 140 Cherryhill Place
London, Ontario N6H 4M5
myreno.pro
(519) 520-3587
Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts
AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
3500 White Oak Rd. Unit B1
London, Ontario N6K 2L7
www.royinch.com
(519) 681-2450
(866) EXPERTS
Smile Dental Centre
DENTISTS - COSMETIC
1350 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, Unit 2
London, Ontario N6G 5B1
www.smartsmile.ca
(519) 471 9630
Storage Worx
STORAGE - SELF SERVICE AND MOBILE
4474 Blakie Road, Suite 115
London, Ontario N6L 1G6
www.storageworx.ca
(519) 652-2006
Strathroy Audio Video
HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS
5 Front Street West
Strathroy, Ontario N7G 1X5
www.strathroyaudiovideo.ca
(519) 245-2534
5192452534
SUNWING
VACATION PROVIDERS
27 Fasken Drive
Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6
sunwing.ca
(877) 786-9464
tbk Creative
WEB DESIGN
562 Wellington St
London, Ontario N6A 3R5
tbkCreative.com
(519) 657-1465
(888) 515-4825
Two Small Men with Big Hearts
MOVING COMPANIES
645 Newbold Street
London, Ontario N6E 2T8
https://www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/london-movers
(866) 666-3609
Villa Cornelia Restaurant
RESTAURANT- FINE DINING
142 Kent St.
London, Ontario N6A 1L3
https://www.villacorneliarestaurant.com/
(519) 679-3444
Walker Security Locksmith
LOCKSMITH
470 Dundas St. Suite 101
London, Ontario N6B 1W3
walkerlocksmith.com
(519) 672-1900
Western Driving Academy
DRIVING SCHOOL
25 Base Line Rd W
London, Ontario N6J 1V1
www.western.academy
(519) 661-7723
(888) 616-5658
West London Paving Ltd.
PAVING CONTRACTOR
4183 Blakie Rd
London, Ontario N6L 1B9
www.westlondonpaving.ca
(519) 652-0411
Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.
Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.
CONTACT:
Consumer Choice Award
1-888-892-9273
info@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578609/London-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners