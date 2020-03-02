Anzeige
London Region 2020 Consumer Choice Award Winners

LONDON, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Consumer Choice Award is thrilled to announce the 2020 Top Service Providers in their respective sectors for the London Region. We would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all this year's winners; your dedication to superior service has resonated with the people of London.

Each year across Canada, Consumer Choice Award gathers opinions, perceptions and expectations through the responses of thousands of consumers and businesses. All winners have gone through a rigorous selection process conducted by a third party research firm to ensure only the most outstanding service providers are the winners within their respective industry. Find the list of Award Winners below.

5 Star Garage Doors

GARAGE/OVERHEAD DOORS
1742 Jalna Blvd
London, ON N6E 3R1
http://www.5starsgaragedoors.ca/
(519) 913-1655
(888) 266-2669

Alarmtech Systems For Life

ALARM SYSTEMS
549 Huron Street
London, ON N5Y 4J6
www.alarmtech.ca
(519) 434-3996

Arva Appliance Centre

HOME APPLIANCES
21593 Richmond St. N
Arva, ON NOM 1C0
www.arvaappliances.com
(519) 660-8314

Bellamere Winery

WEDDING VENUES
1260 Gainsborough Rd
London, ON N6H 5K8
www.bellamere.com
(519) 473-2273

Bentley Hearing Services

HEARING SERVICES
460 Springbank Drive Suite 108
London, ON N6J 0A8
www.bentleyhearing.com
(519) 936-5850

Bob Williams Tire & Auto Centre Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE TIRES
1525 Dundas St E
London, ON N5W 3B8
www.bobwilliamstires.com
(519) 453-0460

Budget Blinds

WINDOW TREATMENTS
2222-1020 Wonderland Rd S
London, ON N6K 3S4
budgetblinds.com/london-on
(226) 289.7881
(888) 98-BUDGET

Casey's Creative Kitchens

KITCHEN DESIGNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

4045 Blakie Rd
London, ON N6L 1R5
www.caseyskitchens.com
(519) 652-9029

Central Optometry

OPTICIANS/ OPTOMETRISTS
101-330 Ridout St. N
London, ON N6A 0A7
www.centraloptometry.com
(519) 432-1875

Covenant Construction

HOME RENOVATION
15-105 Bessemer Rd
London, ON N6E 1P9
https://covenantconstruction.ca
(519) 473-1500

Credit Counselling Society

CREDIT AND DEBT COUNSELLING
341 Talbot Street
London, ON N6A 2R5
nomoredebts.org
(519) 286-0801
(888) 527-8999

Dance Extreme Inc.

SCHOOLS-DANCE
725 Notre Dame
London, ON N6J 3V5
www.danceextreme.com
(519) 657-3262

Davenport Dental

DENTISTS
798 Talbot St
London, Ontario N6A 2V6
www.798talbotdental.ca
(519) 673-0279

Davidoff Roofing London Ltd

ROOFING
861 Medway Park Dr
London, Ontario N6G 5C7
www.davidoffroofing.ca
(519) 641-7663

Deck Productions

DECK AND PATIO CONTRACTORS
389 North St
London, Ontario N6K 2H5
www.deckproductions.ca
(647) 408 1136

Downtown Auto Glass

AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR
555 York Street
London, Ontario N6B 1R6
www.downtownautoglass.ca
(519) 673-4527

Dustex Maid Easy Cleaning Services Inc

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
954 Leathorne St. Unit 5
London, Ontario N5Z 3M5
http://www.maideasy.com/
(519) 659-6776

Elegance Schools Inc

ESTHETICS SCHOOLS
301 Oxford Street W
London, Ontario N6H 1S6
www.eleganceschools.on.ca
(519) 434-1181

Elmira Stove Works

FIREPLACE SALES AND SERVICE
2100 Oxford St E # 41
London, Ontario N5V 4A4
elmirastoveworks.ca
(519) 451-2124

Ezee Computer Training

COMPUTER TRAINING
961 Oakcrossing Road
London, Ontario N6H 0A7
www.ezeecomputertraining.com
(519) 473-1391

Ezee Credit Auto Leasing and Sales

AUTOMOTIVE FINANCING AND LEASING
1345 Florence Street
London, Ontario N5W 5W2
www.ezeecredit.com
(519) 455-2408
(866) 779-0003

Fayez Spa

DAY SPA
2224 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N6P 1L1
www.fayezspa.com
(519) 652-2780

Ferrari Concrete Ltd.

CONCRETE CONTRACTORS
5606 Westdel Bourne
London, Ontario N6P 1P3
www.ferrariconcrete.com
(519) 652-0483

Flatout Flooring

WOOD FLOORS
3537 White Oak Road
London, Ontario N6E 3A1
www.flatoutflooring.ca
(519) 681-7771

Freeman Audio Visual Canada

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
1110 Dearness Drive #13
London, Ontario N6E 1N9
freemanav-ca.com
(519) 668-7745

G & S Woodworking

CABINETRY/ MILLWORK
21 Cuddy Boulevard
London, Ontario N5V 3Y3
www.gandswoodworking.com
(519) 455-5448

Gift Baskets By Design

GIFT BASKETS
92 Clarendon Cres
London, Ontario N6C 5B8
www.mygiftbasketsbydesign.com
(519) 433-7720

Great Lakes Lawn Care Inc.

LAWN MAINTENANCE
1915 Crumlin Side Road
London, Ontario N5V 3B8
www.greatlakeslawn.ca
(519) 457-0800
(800) 661-6226

H.E.L.P.

PARALEGAL/TRAFFIC DEFENSE
2-575 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 3VS
www.helplegal.ca
(519) 679-2444

Heritage Renovations Windows and Doors

WINDOWS AND DOORS
583 Exeter Road
London, Ontario N6E 2Z2
www.heritagerenovations.com
(519) 652-1575

Hiemstra Trailer Sales Ltd

RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
493 Third Street
London, Ontario N5V 2C1
hiemstratrailer.ca
(519) 451-6924
(888) 451-6662

HRM Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS
585 Dufferin Ave
London, Ontario N6B 2A5
www.hrmphotography.com
(519) 936-8977

Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

PLUMBING CONTRACTOR
1917 Blue Heron Dr
London, Ontario N6H 5L9
www.hydeparkplumbing.ca
(519) 657-3550

Jaydancin

HEALTH FOOD STORES
1700 Hyde Park
London, Ontario N6H 5L7
www.jaydancin.com
(519) 657-1333

Jones' Auto Body (London) Ltd.

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP
620 Third St
London, Ontario N5V 2C2
https://csninc.ca/jones-london
(519) 455-3743

Kevlar Landscape and Construction

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR
18 Wynfield Lane
London, Ontario N6H 5L2
KevlarLandscapeAndConstruction.ca
(519) 868-9124

Larlyn Property Management Ltd.

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
540 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 2N4
www.larlyn.com
(519) 690-0600
(888) 496-0753

London Awnings

CANOPIES AND AWNINGS
2425 Oxford Street W
London, Ontario N6K 4P1
www.londonawnings.com
(519) 473-1723

London Bath Centre

PLUMBING FIXTURE SUPPLIER
596 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N5J 2N4
www.londonbath.ca
(519) 686-0499

London Language Institute

SCHOOL- LANGUAGE
183 Central Avenue, Suite 101
London, Ontario N6A 1M6
www.llinstitute.com
(519) 439-3350

M&T Printing Group

PHOTOCOPY PRINTING AND DIGITAL SERVICES
797 York Street
London, Ontario N6E 1N9
www.mtprint.com
(519) 685-4144

Mentor Safety Consultants Greater London Area

HEALTH AND SAFETY TRAINING
4500 Blakie Rd #105
London, Ontario N6L 1G5
www.mentorsafety.com
(519) 870-6930

Metropolitan Maintenance

JANITORIAL SERVICE
163 Stronach Cr
London, Ontario N5V 3G5
www.metromaintenance.ca
(519) 679-8810

Michael D. Schultz & Associates Professional Corporation

ACCOUNTANTS- SMALL BUSINESS
1140 Frances Street
London, Ontario N5W 5N5
www.hatherellschultz.com
(519) 659-2340

Naklo Carpentry Deck and Fence

FENCES
4526 Avenue Rd
London, Ontario N6N 1E7
www.naklocarpentry.com
(226) 238-6155

Nieman Market Design

CLOSET ORGANIZERS
1956 Mallard Rd
London, Ontario N6H 5LH
www.niemanmarket.com
(519) 471-6925

North Moore Catering

CATERERS
449 Wharncliffe Road South
London, Ontario N6J 2M8
http://www.northmoore.ca/
(519) 850-5111

Nother Signs and Recognition

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS
105 Falcon Street
London, Ontario N5W 4Z2
www.nothers.com
(519 663-9440
(800) 265-1554

Nurse Next Door Home Healthcare Services

HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES
300 South Edgeware Road, Unit 117
St Thomas, Ontario N5P 4L1
www.nursenextdoor.com
(519) 203-2003
(888) 988-5880

O'Neil Funeral Home - London Limited

FUNERAL SERVICES
350 William St
London, Ontario N6B 3C7
www.oneilfuneralhome.ca
(519) 432-7136

Oakridge Animal Clinic

VETERINARIANS
1109 Sarnia Rd
London, Ontario N6H 5J9
www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com
519-471-1560

Oliver & Associates Van Bart Real Estate Brokerage

REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL
99 Horton Street West
London, Ontario N6J 4Y6
www.vanbart.ca
(519) 657-2020

Olympic Tree Care

TREE SERVICES
4690 Trafalgar St
Dorchester, Ontario N0L 1G4
www.olympictreecare.com
(519) 601-6201

Only Eavestroughs Inc.

EAVESTROUGH SERVICES
30-509 Commissioners Rd W
London, Ontario N6J 1Y5
www.onlyeavestroughs.com
(519) 873-0057

Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited

BANKRUPTCY/LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
501-111 Waterloo Street
London, Ontario N6B 2M4
https://www.paulpickering.com/
(519) 672-2494

Pioneer Family Pools

SWIMMING POOLS
1985 Blue Heron Drive
London, Ontario N6H 5LB
www.pioneerfamilypools.ca
(519) 657-5210

Provincial Glass and Mirror

GLASS AND MIRROR SALES AND SERVICES
229 Horton St E
London, Ontario N6B 1L1
www.provincialglass.com
(519) 433-3501

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NORTH AMERICA
730 Wharncliffe Rd S
London, Ontario N6J 2N4
www.raycullen.com
(519) 686-7282
(888) 672-3859

Regent Granite & Marble Inc.

MARBLE AND GRANITE DEALER
125 Bessemer Rd Unit 1
London, Ontario N6E 1P9
regentgranite.ca
(519) 668-7041

Reitzel Bros. Environmental

ASBESTOS REMOVAL
262 Woolwich St. South
Breslau, Ontario N0B 1M0
https://www.reitzelbros.com/
(519) 648-2237

Renovation Professionals inc.

WATERPROOF AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
Unit 411, 140 Cherryhill Place
London, Ontario N6H 4M5
myreno.pro
(519) 520-3587

Roy Inch & Sons Service Experts

AIR CONDITIONING AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
3500 White Oak Rd. Unit B1
London, Ontario N6K 2L7
www.royinch.com
(519) 681-2450
(866) EXPERTS

Smile Dental Centre

DENTISTS - COSMETIC
1350 Fanshawe Park Rd. W, Unit 2
London, Ontario N6G 5B1
www.smartsmile.ca
(519) 471 9630

Storage Worx

STORAGE - SELF SERVICE AND MOBILE
4474 Blakie Road, Suite 115
London, Ontario N6L 1G6
www.storageworx.ca
(519) 652-2006

Strathroy Audio Video

HOME THEATRE SYSTEMS
5 Front Street West
Strathroy, Ontario N7G 1X5
www.strathroyaudiovideo.ca
(519) 245-2534
5192452534

SUNWING

VACATION PROVIDERS
27 Fasken Drive
Toronto, Ontario M9W 1K6
sunwing.ca
(877) 786-9464

tbk Creative

WEB DESIGN
562 Wellington St
London, Ontario N6A 3R5
tbkCreative.com
(519) 657-1465
(888) 515-4825

Two Small Men with Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES
645 Newbold Street
London, Ontario N6E 2T8
https://www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/london-movers
(866) 666-3609

Villa Cornelia Restaurant

RESTAURANT- FINE DINING
142 Kent St.
London, Ontario N6A 1L3
https://www.villacorneliarestaurant.com/
(519) 679-3444

Walker Security Locksmith

LOCKSMITH
470 Dundas St. Suite 101
London, Ontario N6B 1W3
walkerlocksmith.com
(519) 672-1900

Western Driving Academy

DRIVING SCHOOL
25 Base Line Rd W
London, Ontario N6J 1V1
www.western.academy
(519) 661-7723
(888) 616-5658

West London Paving Ltd.

PAVING CONTRACTOR
4183 Blakie Rd
London, Ontario N6L 1B9
www.westlondonpaving.ca
(519) 652-0411

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be one of the most distinguished awards for business excellence in Canada. This is the only organization in North America to recognize business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer and business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selecting the top-ranked companies and establishing the winners within each industry.

Consumer Choice Award lives in Abbotsford, Barrie, Calgary, Durham Region, Edmonton, Guelph, Halifax, Halton Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region, Kelowna, Kingston, London, Montreal, North Vancouver, Ottawa, Peel Region, Peterborough, Quebec City, Mauricie Region, Regina, Saskatoon, Sherbrooke, St. Catharines, St. John's, Surrey, Toronto, Trois-Rivières, Vancouver, Waterloo Region, Windsor, Winnipeg and York Region.

CONTACT:

Consumer Choice Award
1-888-892-9273
info@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/578609/London-Region-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winners

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE