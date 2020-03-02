Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur Announces That Raymond Kaiser, Director of Energy Management Systems, Has Been Invited As The Keynote Speaker At This Year's India Smart Grid Forum

Raymond Kaiser to Shine a Light on Utility Trends

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Raymond Kaiser, Director of Energy Management Systems, is representing Amzur Energy Services (AES) at this year's India Smart Grid Forum, which takes place March 3-7, 2020, in New Delhi, India. He will deliver a keynote presentation on Smart Charging for Electric Vehicles.

According to the India Smart Grid Forum, "The conference brings together policy makers, regulators, investors, and experts with utility-scale electricity providers from across the globe. The forum focuses on real-life applications of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), providing insight and information about developments, trends and technologies related to grid modernization, clean transportation, smart and sustainable cities, energy transition, smart water, smart microgrids and renewable energy, smart city gas distribution, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. The event also delves into the business and financial aspects of the emerging world of blockchain."

In his presentation, Mr. Kaiser will focus on the importance of integrating electric vehicle (EV) charging into electric utility planning and operations.

"The increased adoption of DERs-such as rooftop solar, battery storage and EVs-is an emerging challenge for utilities," Kaiser said. "While the increase in DERs is part of this challenge, the shift to EVs will have the most significant impact on the local electric distribution grid.

"EV growth likely will exceed the capacity of existing electrical infrastructure in the near term and will require upgrades and new capacity deployment, typically taking many months and sometimes years. Utilities should start now to seek strategies to mitigate costs and incorporate load management strategies to minimize on-peak charging.

"One of the most direct means to minimize the challenges of rapid EV adoption while simultaneously enhancing energy reliability and resilience is to encourage managed charging-influencing when drivers charge and being able to increase or decrease EV charging power flows in real time."

Mr. Kaiser co-chairs the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) Energy Services Interface Task Force with Dr. David Holmberg of NIST. SEPA has over 1,000 member organizations, including over 700 electric power utilities.

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur's mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) coordination at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. But our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or contact us at info@amzur.energy.

