Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 120.9397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18250 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 49942 EQS News ID: 987767 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 02, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)