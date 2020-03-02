Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 178.8785 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9394667 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 49897 EQS News ID: 987677 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)