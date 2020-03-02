Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2020 / 18:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.1858 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5208126 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 49868 EQS News ID: 987619 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2020 12:17 ET (17:17 GMT)