Chuck Davis of Stone Point Interview with Host Matt Bird at Greenwich Economic Forum - Traders Network Show; Equities News

Video Archives Now Available: Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point one-on-one interview with host Matt Bird at the Greenwich Economic Forum.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Equities News releases CEO of Stone Point, Chuck Davis's one-on-one interview with Traders Network Show Host Matt Bird, live from Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Greenwich Economic Forum is a global alternative investment industry conference that convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance for discussions on global trade, capital markets and investing - representing more than $17 trillion AUM.

Highlights

Stone Point Capital's trident funds seek to make equity investments between$50-$500 million

Stone Point managed 8 private equity funds with aggregated committed capital of $25 billion

Chuck Davis has over 30 years-experience in private equity investing

Watch full video: One on One Interview

Event Details

Event: Greenwich Economic Forum

Guests: Chuck Davis, CEO of Stone Point

Release Date: Mar, 2 2020

Location: Greenwich, Connecticut

Network: Equities News

Show: Traders Network Show

Host: Matt Bird

Equities News: Chuck Davis Archive & Transcript

YouTube Archive: Click Here

About the Greenwich Economic Forum

The Greenwich Economic Forum is an elite international gathering of leaders in global finance.

Founded in 2018 by Wall Street veterans Bruce McGuire and Jim Aiello, GEF convenes some of the brightest minds in global finance, business, media and Government for discussion and debate on the defining issues of our times. Topics on the agenda of the Forum include central bank policy, global markets & asset allocation, international trade policy, ESG investing, and the bilateral relationship between the US and China.

Greenwich is famous as the "hedge fund capital of the world" and many of the leading hedge fund and private equity firms are represented at the Forum. While a finance conference at its core, GEF strives to promote diversity of connectivity and thought and we welcome cultural influencers to join the discussion.

About Traders Network Show

The Traders Network Show (an Equities News original program) is a not-for-profit business news program covering full-length economic development and impact events around the Greenwich; Greenwich Economic Forum, OECD, EU Parliament, Vatican, U.S. Department of Commerce, United Nations and more.

Hosted by Matt Bird and David Nelson, the Traders Network Show interviews the front-page titans, government officials, CEO's, influencers and power executives making headlines today on how economic development and impact strategy is shaping our emerging growth economies.

For more information visit: www.tradersnetworkshow.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Equities News | Equities.com

Equities News (www.equities.com) is a digital news agency - a leading producer, aggregator, and provider of full-length video and editorial coverage of economic development, sustainability, and impact events worldwide. Equities provides turn-key hosted and monetized business news solutions for publishers globally. Equities News operates five news bureaus: New York, Los Angeles, Vatican City, Baku, and Brussels. The Equities News network reaches more than 40 million households with its original content syndicated across all four major news networks and dozens of financial and business portals, magazines, and newspapers.

For more information visit: Equities.com | Instagram |Facebook | LinkedIn

*Equities News are proud supporters of the UN SDGs and Humanity 2.0

