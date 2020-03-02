Technavio has been monitoring the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.65 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market is segmented as below:
Product
- Oscilloscope
- Spectrum Analyzer
- Signal Generator
- Network Analyzer
- Multimeter
- Other Products
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market report covers the following areas:
- General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Size
- General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Trends
- General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing adoption of modular GPTE as one of the prime reasons driving the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market growth during the next few years.
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market including some of the vendors such as Anritsu Corp., Danaher Corp., Keysight Technologies Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market vendors
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Oscilloscope Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Spectrum analyzer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Signal generator Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Network analyzer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Multimeter Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other products Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Communication Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Aerospace and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Electronics and semiconductors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of modular GPTE
- Increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles
- Advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anritsu Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Keysight Technologies Inc.
- Lauterbach GmbH
- National Instruments Corp.
- Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
