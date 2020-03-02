The "Filing eCTD Submissions" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The eCTD (electronic Common Technical Document) is now mandatory for submissions in the EU and global regulatory agencies are also moving towards the eCTD as a standard submission process

This intensive one-day course will provide an overview of eCTD submissions and clarify the main components required for a successful submission.

The expert speakers will share their practical experiences of the eCTD and discuss how to implement efficient processes to build and publish submissions in both the EU and US. You will consider the eCTD validation criteria and how to prepare for these in your submissions as well as discuss life cycle management. An interactive case study session will explore eCTD submission challenges and logistics and help consolidate learning.

Benefits of Attending

Clarify the main components of the eCTD

the main components of the eCTD Learn how to implement efficient processes to build, publish and deliver regulatory eCTD submissions

how to implement efficient processes to build, publish and deliver regulatory eCTD submissions Discuss practical experiences of eCTD submissions in the EU and US

practical experiences of eCTD submissions in the EU and US Consider life cycle management for eCTD submissions

Agenda

Introduction and overview of the eCTD

The global regulatory framework

What are the main components of the eCTD?

Metadata

Documents

XML backbone

Implementing efficient processes to build, publish and deliver regulatory eCTD submissions

The benefits of using MS Word template

Demonstration of template

Considerations for outsourcing

Why outsource eCTD vs in-house?

How to select the right eCTD partner

Best practices for an outsourcing process

Practical experiences of submitting eCTDs

Experiences submitting in EU

Experiences submitting in the US

Case study eCTD submission challenges and logistics

Recent client MAA

Metadata

Life cycle considerations for client

Review of eCTD validation criteria

Considerations (inherit zoom, filenames, node extensions etc)

How to prepare for these (to prevent validation issues)

Life cycle management for eCTD submission

Granularity considerations

Combining documents

Use of operators

Key points to take away for successful eCTD submission

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wzi0c

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005860/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900