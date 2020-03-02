Highest Volume Month Ever for U.S. Equity Options Industry

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that February 2020 total cleared contract volume was 568,899,108 contracts, the U.S. equity options industry's highest month ever up 60.7 percent from February 2019 volume and beating the previous record of 567,833,544 cleared contracts set in October 2018 by 0.19 percent. The last six trading days comprised 43 percent of total volume for February 2020, with Friday, February 28 clearing 48,963,585 contracts the highest cleared contract volume day on record.

Options: Total exchange-listed options cleared contract volume reached 558,802,415 in February 2020, up 60.1 percent from 349,117,021 in February 2019. Equity options volume reached a total of 508,015,456 contracts, up 60.6 percent from February 2019. This includes ETF option cleared contract volume of 208,746,922, a 75 percent increase compared to 119,258,683 ETF options contracts cleared in February 2019. Index options for February 2020 were 50,786,959, up 55.2 percent over February 2019, with a year-to-date average daily volume of 2,357,087 contracts.

Futures: Futures cleared contract volume was 10,096,693 in February 2020, a 106.2 percent increase over February 2019 volume of 4,896,583. OCC's 2020 average daily cleared futures volume is 413,907 contracts.

Securities Lending: The average daily loan value at OCC in February 2020 was $80,711,942,428 a 15.5 percent increase compared to last February. Securities lending CCP activity decreased by 7.83 percent in new loans from February 2019 with 97,696 transactions last month.

For 2020 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

Feb 2020

Total Contract

Volume Feb 2019

Total Contract

Volume Feb Total

Contract

Change

vs

2019 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2020 YTD Avg

Daily

Contract

2019 %

Change

vs

2019 Equity

Options 508,015,456 316,391,081 60.6% 24,494,679 17,290,351 41.7% Index

Options 50,786,959 32,725,940 55.2% 2,357,087 1,844,448 27.8% Total

Options 558,802,415 349,117,021 60.1% 26,851,766 19,134,799 40.3% Futures 10,096,693 4,896,583 106.2% 413,907 280,814 47.4% Total

Volume 568,899,108 354,013,604 60.7% 27,265,673 19,415,613 40.4%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

