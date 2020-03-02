Kevin Brandes: CargoQuotes Announces an Addition to its Service Portfolio - Expedited Ground and Air Charter Service

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / CargoQuotes, LLC today announced the addition of an Expedited Ground and Air Charter service offering for the company. This new service will offer North American shippers a wide range of expedited ground and air charter options to support their time sensitive shipment needs This new service offering provides shippers with the capacity, visibility, and flexibility to meet the ever changing demands of their supply chains.

"We are extremely excited to add this critical service capability to our portfolio as we work to meet the many demands of our growing customer base," says Kevin Brandes, CEO at CargoQuotes.

The addition of this service offering complements the already robust line-up of services in CargoQuotes service portfolio:

Full Truckload Dry Van, Temperature, Control, and Flatbed Service

Specialized and Over-Dimensional Service

Less-Than- Truckload Service

Intermodal Service

CargoQuotes Expedited Ground and Air service is available immediately. For more information on any of CargoQuotes services, visit http://cargoquotes.com/ .

About CargoQuotes: CargoQuotes, LLC is a full-service freight brokerage service provider committed to connecting our customers with a network of reliable carriers who will deliver their cargo on-time and intact. We offer solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal and expedited.

For more information please contact:

Kevin Brandes

CargoQuotes, LLC

816-524-7500

customers@cargoquotes.com

SOURCE: Kevin Brandes

