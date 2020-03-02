Junshi Biosciences Reports Key 2019 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, March 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. ("the Company," HKEX: 1877), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative drugs with clinical research and commercialization on a global scale, today reported key financial results for the year 2019. The disclosure of the unaudited results is in relation to the Company's reply to enquiry in respect of the application for IPO of A shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Please refer to the Company's website for the announcements made on March 2, 2020, which contain additional information and disclosures regarding the financial results for the year 2019. Official annual results will be released in late March.



KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2019

The key financial data (unaudited) of the Company for 2019 are as follows (in RMB):

12 months ending December 31, Item 2019 2018 Change Operating income 775,089,154 2,927,574 26375.48% Operating loss (738,885,494) (719,297,594) (2.72%) Total loss (766,619,429) (724,067,475) (5.88%) Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company (747,417,849) (722,915,447) (3.39%) Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and after excluding extraordinary gains and losses (775,928,714) (706,027,805) (9.90%) Basic earnings per share (0.96) (1.21) 20.66% Weighted average yield on net assets (22.58%) (72.97%) As of December 31, 2019 2018 Change Total assets 4,411,954,609 4,250,320,852 3.80% Owners' equity attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 2,978,032,783 3,315,255,400 (10.17%) Share capital 784,146,500 760,310,000 3.14% Net assets per share attributable to ordinary 3.80 4.36 (12.84%)

Major Operating Results for 2019

In 2019, the sales of "Toripalimab", the first product of the Company, was commercialized, which made the operating income of the Company increase substantially in 2019. In addition, the research and development, production and sales of the Company's major products were sound. There was no significant change to the Company's business model, composition of suppliers, tax policy, and other major issues that could affect investors' judgment, and the overall operation was sound.

The quarterly sales (unaudited) of Toripalimab in 2019 are as follows:

First

quarter of Second

quarter of Third

quarter of Fourth

quarter of Item 2019 2019 2019 2019 Amount of income (RMB0' 000) 7,811.75 23,022.35 21,781.38 24,796.94 Sales volume (bottle) 13,984 40,147 38,102 43,292

About Junshi Biosciences

Established in 2012, Junshi Biosciences is committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class drugs through original innovation and becoming a pioneer in the area of translational medicine to provide patients with treatment options that work better and cost less. On December 24, 2018, Junshi Biosciences was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 1877.HK.

The Company has established a diversified R&D pipeline comprising 20 drug candidates with therapeutic areas covering anti-tumor, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, and neurologic diseases. Product types include monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, ADCs, and small molecule drugs. With a 33,000L fermentation capacity of biopharmaceutical production established in Shanghai and Wujiang by the end of 2019, we will satisfy the needs for commercialization and provide our partners and patients with a global supply chain network.

For more information on Junshi Biosciences, please visit http://www.junshipharma.com/

