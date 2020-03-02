GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Signs Reseller Partnerships In New Zealand, Fiji And All Of The South Pacific Islands, For Its Cybersecurity, Secure Data Management And Secure Communications Cloud Services

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SWISF/overview) (OTCQB:SWISF) and (https://thecse.com/en/listings/technology/globex-data-ltd) (CSE: SWIS, SWIS.WT).

GlobeX Data Ltd. (https://globexdatagroup.com) The leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce the signing of a new Reseller in the New Zealand, Fiji and the South Pacific Islands for its cybersecurity and secure communications and data management cloud services, DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk, Custodia and Sekur, GlobeX's latest service geared for executives and High Net-Worth individuals ("HNWIs") and C level executives and government high ranking officials, to be launched in Q2 2020.

The Company has signed a three-year exclusive agreement for Fiji and the Pacific Islands and a three-year non-exclusive agreement for New Zealand with Solace Data Management Group Limited ("SDMG") to resell all its cybersecurity and secure communications and secure data management cloud services. SDMG principals have decades of experience and business relations in the South Pacific Islands and New Zealand and plan to launch GlobeX's services by April 2020. The targeted industries will be financial services, legal services, large conglomerates, telecom operators and government entities. The deal could represent up to USD 2.5 million a year in revenues assuming 25,000 users of GlobeX's basic secure email services only, in a population of close to 7 million in the region. This would be for the private sector only, as the government sector would increase these estimates dramatically.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "Interest in our cybersecurity, secure communications and secure data management services continues to increase in emerging markets. The financial industry in the region of Fiji and the South Pacific Islands, as in many other regions, is in need of secure solutions such as secure data protection and secure communications, such as secure email and messaging. The financial industry represents almost a third of all cyber-attacks globally and there is an urgent need to protect the billions of dollars in transactions occurring on a daily basis. GlobeX is here to help mitigate those risks to the best of our ability, and we are very keen to deploy our services to this very underserved region when it comes to cyber security."

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

Forward Looking Information

